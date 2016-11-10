News Petits prix et promotions
Solde Editeur : jusqu'à -60% sur une sélection de jeux Sega du côté de l'eShop européen !
Vous souhaitez vous plonger dans les dernières aventures de Sonic, jouer à une sélection de jeu rétro Sega ou encore profiter du dernier née, Catherine: Full Body, à prix coûtant ? Cela tombe bien, l'éditeur solde une vaste sélection de ses titres jusqu'à -60% (enfin, en réalité jusqu'à -67% !).News
Exclusivement du côté de l’eShop européen, Sega solde une floppée de ses titres phares jusqu’à -60%. Valkyria Chronicles, Sonic Mania, le catalogue SEGA AGES, Puyo Puyo Champions… tous à prix cassé.
Pour vous éviter de vous rendre sur la boutique en ligne de Nintendo inutilement, voici la liste des titres actuellement en promotion (dans l’ordre fournit par l’eShop, excepté les jeux du catalogue SEGA AGES regroupés volontairement en fin de liste) :
- Sonic Mania (-30%, 13,99 €)
- Catherine: Full Body (-20%, 39,99 €)
- Valkyria Chronicles (-60%, 7,99 €)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 (-62%, 14,99 €)
- Team Sonic Racing (-30%, 27,99 €)
- SEGA Mega Drive Classics (-50%, 14,99 €)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (-50%, 19,99 €)
- Puyo Puyo Champions (-60%, 3,99 €)
- Shining Resonance Refrain (-67%, 12,99 €)
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder (-50%, 7,49 €)
- Citizens of Space (-66%, 4,99 €)
- SolSeraph (-58%, 6,29 €)
- Hastune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (-25%, 29,99 €)
- Hastune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix Mega Pack (-33%, 39,99 €)
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (-33%, 4,68 €)
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (-33%, 4,68 €)
- SEGA AGES Out Run (-33%, 4,68 €)
- SEGA AGES Shinobi (-33%, 4,68 €)
- SONIC FORCES Edition bonus numérique (-30%, 27,99 €)
- SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (-33%, 4,68 €)
- SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World (-33%, 4,68 €)
- SEGA AGES Phantasy Star (-42%, 3,99 €)
- SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land (-42%, 3,99 €)
- SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone (-42%, 3,99 €)
- SEGA AGES Space Harrier (-42%, 3,99 €)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo (-42%, 3,99 €)
- SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Trough Time (-42%, 3,99 €)
- SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE (-33%, 4,68 €)
- SEGA AGES Gain Ground (-42%, 3,99 €)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 (-42%, 3,99 €)
- SEGA AGES Ichidant-R (-33%, 4,68 €)
- SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC (-42%, 3,99 €)
- SEGA AGES Thunder Force IV (-42%, 3,99 €)
A côté de cela, l’éditeur Zen Studios propose lui aussi une petite sélection de jeux en promotions dont Star Wars Pinball (-40%, 17,99 €), Inifite Minigolf (-60%, 5,99 €), Operencia: The Stolen Sun (-40%, 17,99 €), Dread Nautical (-40%, 11,99 €), Disco Dodgeball – REMIX (-70%, 4,49 €) et une majeure partie des DLC de Pinball FX3. De quoi faire de bonne affaires.
Source : Nintendo eShop
