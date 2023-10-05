News The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch)
Tears of the Kingdom crée l'effervescence chez les fans de Zelda, qui campent déjà devant Nintendo NY
Les fans de Zelda impatients de découvrir Tears of the Kingdom campent déjà devant Nintendo NY.
Sachez qu’il était déjà présent en 2017 pour la sortie de la Nintendo Switch. Il a également repris le rôle du célèbre fan de Nintendo, Isaiah "TriForce" Johnson, qui était lui aussi connu pour faire la queue à la sortie de consoles majeures signées Big N.
I made it to the #TearsOfTheKingdom line @NintendoNYC !— Alex CND (@OfficialCND) May 9, 2023
10am today till 10am Friday = 72 full hours. This will be the longest I've ever waited without leaving the line. Wish me luck!
Day 1 vlog coming out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/neNQdJuyrv
Pour occuper les heures qui précèdent la sortie du jeu, Nintendo organisera également un événement spécial Treehouse Live, où quatre segments différents de la nouvelle aventure de Link sur Switch seront présentés.
L’attente touche bientôt à sa fin et pourtant on a l’impression que le temps rallonge, courage, c’est bientôt fini !
Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2023
Tune in on 5/11, starting at 6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET to watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live & more!https://t.co/jRT5Suqrjl pic.twitter.com/wrORKEonxv
