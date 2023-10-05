  • Mon attente

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom A paraître sur Switch

News The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch)

Tears of the Kingdom crée l'effervescence chez les fans de Zelda, qui campent déjà devant Nintendo NY

Les fans de Zelda impatients de découvrir Tears of the Kingdom campent déjà devant Nintendo NY.

News
La hype monte, The Legend of Zelda : Tears of The Kingdom sera disponible dans moins de 72 heures et certains ultra fans sont dans les starting-blocks. En effet le youtubeur Alex “Captain Nintendo Dude” a twitté une photo de lui faisant déjà la queue pour être sûr d'être le premier à mettre les mains dessus.
Sachez qu’il était déjà présent en 2017 pour la sortie de la Nintendo Switch. Il a également repris le rôle du célèbre fan de Nintendo, Isaiah "TriForce" Johnson, qui était lui aussi connu pour faire la queue à la sortie de consoles majeures signées Big N.
Cependant rassurez-vous, il n’est pas nécessaire d'être aussi intense pour obtenir votre version de Tears of The Kingdom. Des copies physiques standards du jeu devraient être facilement disponibles lors du lancement le 12 mai, et il y a toujours l'option numérique, qui vous donnera un accès immédiat au jeu lorsqu'il sera débloqué dans votre fuseau horaire.

Pour occuper les heures qui précèdent la sortie du jeu, Nintendo organisera également un événement spécial Treehouse Live, où quatre segments différents de la nouvelle aventure de Link sur Switch seront présentés.
L’attente touche bientôt à sa fin et pourtant on a l’impression que le temps rallonge, courage, c’est bientôt fini !

Nintendo Switch

