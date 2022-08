Let’s Sing presents ABBA : la playlist complète

Bang-A-Boomerang

One Of Us

Chiquitita

Ring Ring

Dancing Queen

SOS

Does Your Mother Know

Summer Night City

Eagle Super Trouper

Fernando

Take A Chance on Me

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

Thank You For The Music

Happy New Year

That’s Me

Head Over Heels

The Day Before You Came

I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do

The Name of The Game

Knowing Me, Knowing You

The Winner Takes It All

Mamma Mia

Under Attack

Money, Money, Money

Voulez-Vous

On And On And On

Waterloo

One Man, One Woman

When All Is Said And Done