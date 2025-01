La FNAC ajoute de nombreuses références liées à la Switch 2 à sa base de données

After researches with the EAN found in the leak, here’s a list of games that will arrive on Nintendo switch 2 : - Tekken 8 - FIFA - Red Dead Redemption (2) ??? I’m sure at 90%. Cause i found similar EAN filed by the editors of those games.  #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/jl6h0QPHUq pic.twitter.com/xPP5nRHrIz

Pre-made product pages for Nintendo Switch 2 console and games.



We already have a list of 3rd party studios that will support the release.



Usually the databases are updated around one or two weeks before being online.

The reveal is imminent!!!#Nintendo pic.twitter.com/EDAEF46VWR