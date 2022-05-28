Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords arrive en juin sur Switch

STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch 28/05/2022 Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

En ce moment se tient la Star Wars Celebration, une conférence annuelle qui permet à Disney de mettre en avant la saga, ses films, ses séries et tout le reste des produits dérivés. Parmi tout ça, nous retrouvons évidemment les jeux vidéo.Nintendo et Aspyr ont profité de l'évènement pour annoncer l'arrivée d'un nouveau portage d'un jeu iconique de la saga : Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords. Sorti initialement en 2005 sur PC et Xbox, le jeu arrivera très bientôt sur Nintendo Switch.Ce jeu de rôle est la suite du jeu Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic et le préquel de Star Wars: The Old Republic, célèbre MMORPG sorti en 2011.Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords sortira le 8 juin sur Nintendo Switch. Il est disponible dès à présent en précommande.