  • Mon attente

  • Vous possédez ce jeu, vous voulez vous en séparer ou vous souhaitez l'acheter ? Indiquez-le simplement.

    Fermer
    Mes jeux 0Soyez le premier !
  • Devenir fan ! Soyez le premier !0

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords A paraître sur Switch

News Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords (Switch)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords arrive en juin sur Switch

La suite de Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, arrive très bientôt sur Switch

News
En ce moment se tient la Star Wars Celebration, une conférence annuelle qui permet à Disney de mettre en avant la saga, ses films, ses séries et tout le reste des produits dérivés. Parmi tout ça, nous retrouvons évidemment les jeux vidéo.

Nintendo et Aspyr ont profité de l'évènement pour annoncer l'arrivée d'un nouveau portage d'un jeu iconique de la saga : Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords. Sorti initialement en 2005 sur PC et Xbox, le jeu arrivera très bientôt sur Nintendo Switch.

STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch28/05/2022

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Ce jeu de rôle est la suite du jeu Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic et le préquel de Star Wars: The Old Republic, célèbre MMORPG sorti en 2011.



Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords sortira le 8 juin sur Nintendo Switch. Il est disponible dès à présent en précommande.

Commentaires sur l'article

Cet article vous a intéressé ? Vous souhaitez réagir, engager une discussion ? Ecrivez simplement un commentaire.

Aucun commentaire. Soyez le premier à réagir !

Le tout dernier PNCAST

PNCAST : dates de sortie, Kirby et le monde oublié...

Soutenez PN : achetez ces jeux !

Mots-clés en relation

Console
Nintendo Switch

Dernières infos Nintendo

MonPN : la communauté Nintendo par PNConnectez-vous ou créez un compte en quelques clics

Vous aussi, partagez votre passion, Rejoignez-nous !
Découvrir MonPN

Connexion

Vous avez déjà un compte sur MonPN (ou sur le forum) ? Identifiez-vous simplement !

Créer un compte

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte ? Créez-en un simplement en remplissant le formulaire ci-dessous. C'est totalement gratuit.

MonPN, késako ?

MonPN est l'espace membre de Puissance Nintendo. Avoir un compte MonPN donne accès à une multitude de fonctionnalités, totalement gratuitement :

  • Le Forum et ses 700.000 messages
  • Réagir aux articles
  • Devenir Fan des jeux, personnalités, séries de jeux...
  • Noter les jeux
  • Ecrire des tests
  • et bien plus !

MonPN : la communauté Nintendo par PNConnexion réussie

Vous êtes désormais connecté.

Retournez sur la page d'accueil

×