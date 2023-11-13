News The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch)
Les gagnants de la Golden Joystick Awards 2023 sont dévoilés !
Découvrez avec nous les titres remportant la victoire dans chaque catégorie !
Dans un article précédent, nous vous annoncions les nominés pour les Game Awards. Dans celui-ci nous allons vous donner les gagnants des Golden Joystick Awards 2023. Cela préfigure t-il du résultat des Game Awards ?
- Best Storytelling - Baldur's Gate 3
- Still Playing Award - No Man's Sky
- Best Visual Design - Baldur's Gate 3
- Studio of the Year - Larian Studios
- Best Game Expansion - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best Indie Game - Sea of Stars
- Best VR Game - Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Best Multiplayer Game - Mortal Kombat 1
- Best Audio - Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Game Trailer - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best Streaming Game - Valorant
- Best Game Community - Baldur's Gate 3
- Best Gaming Hardware - PSVR 2
- Breakthrough Award - Coccoon / Geometric Interactive
- Critics' Choice Award - Alan Wake II
- Best Lead Performer - Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Supporting Performer - Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3
- Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- PC Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3
- Xbox Game of the Year - Starfield
- PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil 4
- Most Wanted Game - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- UGOTY - Baldur's Gate 3
C'est hélas non sans surprise que la seule catégorie où un jeu Nintendo remporte la première place, est la catégorie "Jeu Nintendo de l'année" où The Legend of Zelda : Tears of The Kingdom remporte la première place. Et vous, que pensez-vous des gagnants pour chaque catégorie ?
