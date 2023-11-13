  • Mon attente

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom A paraître sur Switch

News The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch)

Les gagnants de la Golden Joystick Awards 2023 sont dévoilés !

Découvrez avec nous les titres remportant la victoire dans chaque catégorie !

News
Dans un article précédent, nous vous annoncions les nominés pour les Game Awards. Dans celui-ci nous allons vous donner les gagnants des Golden Joystick Awards 2023. Cela préfigure t-il du résultat des Game Awards ?

  • Best Storytelling - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Still Playing Award - No Man's Sky
  • Best Visual Design - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Studio of the Year - Larian Studios
  • Best Game Expansion - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Best Indie Game - Sea of Stars
  • Best VR Game - Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Best Multiplayer Game - Mortal Kombat 1
  • Best Audio - Final Fantasy XVI
  • Best Game Trailer - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Best Streaming Game - Valorant
  • Best Game Community - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Best Gaming Hardware - PSVR 2
  • Breakthrough Award - Coccoon / Geometric Interactive
  • Critics' Choice Award - Alan Wake II
  • Best Lead Performer - Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
  • Best Supporting Performer - Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3
  • Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • PC Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Xbox Game of the Year - Starfield
  • PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil 4
  • Most Wanted Game - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • UGOTY - Baldur's Gate 3

C'est hélas non sans surprise que la seule catégorie où un jeu Nintendo remporte la première place, est la catégorie "Jeu Nintendo de l'année" où The Legend of Zelda : Tears of The Kingdom remporte la première place. Et vous, que pensez-vous des gagnants pour chaque catégorie ?

