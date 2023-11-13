Les gagnants de la Golden Joystick Awards 2023 sont dévoilés !

Dans un article précédent, nous vous annoncions les nominés pour les Game Awards. Dans celui-ci nous allons vous donner les gagnants des Golden Joystick Awards 2023. Cela préfigure t-il du résultat des Game Awards ?

Best Storytelling - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Still Playing Award - No Man's Sky

- No Man's Sky Best Visual Design - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Studio of the Year - Larian Studios

- Larian Studios Best Game Expansion - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Best Indie Game - Sea of Stars

- Sea of Stars Best VR Game - Horizon Call of the Mountain

- Horizon Call of the Mountain Best Multiplayer Game - Mortal Kombat 1

- Mortal Kombat 1 Best Audio - Final Fantasy XVI

- Final Fantasy XVI Best Game Trailer - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Best Streaming Game - Valorant

- Valorant Best Game Community - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Best Gaming Hardware - PSVR 2

- PSVR 2 Breakthrough Award - Coccoon / Geometric Interactive

- Coccoon / Geometric Interactive Critics' Choice Award - Alan Wake II

- Alan Wake II Best Lead Performer - Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI Best Supporting Performer - Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3

- Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3 Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom PC Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox Game of the Year - Starfield

- Starfield PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil 4

- Resident Evil 4 Most Wanted Game - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth UGOTY - Baldur's Gate 3





C'est hélas non sans surprise que la seule catégorie où un jeu Nintendo remporte la première place, est la catégorie "Jeu Nintendo de l'année" où The Legend of Zelda : Tears of The Kingdom remporte la première place. Et vous, que pensez-vous des gagnants pour chaque catégorie ?

