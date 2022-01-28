News Super Bomberman R Online (Switch)
Du nouveau contenu pour Super Bomberman R Online
Super Bomberman R Online voit débarquer un nouveau personnage ainsi qu’un nouveau stage.News
Peut être que ça donnera envie à certains de lancer ou relancer le battle royale Bomberman.
On rappelle qu’un test du jeu est disponible sur PN.
New Battle 64 map "Orion Town" is here!— BOMBERMAN Official (@Bomberman_EN) January 27, 2022
There are 4 map environments (Factory, City, Forest, Snow Mountain), and all 16 areas are randomized!
Show how you navigate through a map with a variety of gimmicks like slopes, ice, traps and magnets! #SBRO #Bomberman pic.twitter.com/yPBTSWUYuI
