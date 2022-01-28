  • Ma note
Super Bomberman R Online Disponible sur Switch

News Super Bomberman R Online (Switch)

Du nouveau contenu pour Super Bomberman R Online

Super Bomberman R Online voit débarquer un nouveau personnage ainsi qu’un nouveau stage.

News
Annoncé dans un tweet par le compte officiel du jeu, Super Bomberman R Online voit sa liste de personnage s'étoffer, c’est au tour de Goémon de faire son entrée. Ce ninja à la coupe de cheveux hérissée et armé d’une Kiseru (pipe traditionnelle Japonaise) est surtout populaire au Japon où il apparaît pour la première fois en 1986 jusqu’en 2005 pour son dernier jeu sur Nintendo DS.
De plus, une nouvelle carte fait son apparition “Orion Town”, elle à la particularité de proposer un biome aléatoire entre l’usine, la ville, la forêt et la montagne enneigée.

Peut être que ça donnera envie à certains de lancer ou relancer le battle royale Bomberman.
On rappelle qu’un test du jeu est disponible sur PN.

Articles en relation

Mots-clés en relation

Console
Nintendo Switch

