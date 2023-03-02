  • Ma note
Bayonetta 3 Disponible sur Switch

News Bayonetta 3 (Switch)

Découvrez le thème de Bayonetta 3 : 'We Are As One'

L'annonce d'un thème musical pour Bayonetta 3 est bien une actualité qu'on n'attendait pas, mais qui s'explique avec la sortie au Japon le 29 mars prochain d'une compilation de 8 CD comprenant 250 titres.

News
Rachael Hawnt, auteur-interprète de "We are as one", se dévoile dans cette bande-annonce révélant la sortie du thème de Bayonetta 3 :

Bayonetta 3 Theme Song Trailer - We Are As One02/03/2023

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Dans cette vidéo, qui peut contenir quelques spoilers concernant le jeu, on peut voir quelques séquences tournées lors de l'enregistrement de la chanson, composée par Hiroshi Yamaguchi.
La mise en ligne de cette vidéo va de pair avec l'annonce de la sortie au Japon d'un album assez exceptionnel pour Bayonnetta 3 qui rendra un superbe hommage à tout le travail réalisé par compositeurs et musiciens autour du jeu de Platinum Games.

En effet, cet album se composera de 8 CD, pour un total de 250 titres inclus ! L'album est déjà disponible en précommande auprès de Play-Asia, pour une expédition vers le 3 avril prochain.

Paroles de We are as one (Bayonetta 3)

Si vous souhaitez chanter avec Rachel en écoutant la chanson grâce au lecteur ci-dessus, voici les paroles également disponibles dans la description de la vidéo :
Moonlight breaks the night
A dream that could not end
Encompass me with open arms
I’ll hold you once again

A face that looks like mine
Your memories lost in time
Enchanted spells with rosemary entwined

Daring to belong
We must choose who to be
Tell me you'll always search for me

We are as one
Our bond cannot be undone
Soaring, fearless within your eyes
We must try
One voice will remain
And we will live again
Now I know, because you told me so

We see visions unfold
From embers we rebuild
Together let’s find hope
Our fate cannot be sealed
These ties will never end
Our power must ignite
A passion to consume
The darkness and the light

I won’t turn my face away
We will cast all through this night
Can we enchant our destiny

We are as one
This magic keeps us so strong
Reaching out into the blue sky
Where ribbons fly
Our voice is the same
I’ll be by your side again
And believe
Wherever we may go, just know that
We’ll stand as one

Hear the voice
Hear it now, loud and clear
We’ll shake the ground (male) - We’ll shake the ground (female)
With the sound (male) - With the sound (female)
Break free, now we’ll never look back, No turning back

We can’t wait until this life has passed us by
I feel the Luna strength with me
Can you see - Show me how
What can be - See us now
With the sight - We can see
We unite – aaahh

With joy in our eyes
There will be no disguise
A promise that brings hope for the tale of all time
With this chance we will rise
We will claim back the skies
In a world, where we stand unified
We belong

We are as one
This story has only begun
Like flames leaping into the night
We burn bright - the spell cannot be broken
This soul is the same
We’ll be coming back again
Don’t let go, I need you to know
Real love never dies

Titre : We Are As One
Interprète : Rachael Hawnt
Compositeur : Hiroshi Yamaguchi
Auteur : Rachael Hawnt

Vous n'avez pas encore craqué pour les toutes dernières aventures de la sorcière ? Alors rendez-vous vite sur notre test pour tout savoir sur ce jeu tout simplement incontournable de la Switch !

