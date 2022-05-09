News Salon de jeux vidéo
Programme du Tokyo Game Show 2022
Pour ne rien manquer des 36 conférences programmées, voici le planning complet avec les horaires de diffusion en France.News
Voici les horaires (heure française) des différentes conférences prévues lors de ce grand salon japonais, très tourné vers les productions asiatiques sans toujours avoir des localisations occidentales.
16h – Conférence Capcom (Capcom Online Program sous forme de conférence en ligne faisant le point sur les jeux à venir dans les prochains mois).
09h – Sense of Wonder Night 2022
11h – Conférence 505 Games
12h – Conférence Koei Tecmo
13h – Conférence SEGA / Atlus
14h – Conférence Konami avec peut-être le retour de la franchise Suikoden
15h – Conférence Square Enix
17h – Conférence Capcom (Part.2) (conférence physique, programme non connu pour le moment).
05h – Donut Games
06h – Qookka Entertainment / Japan Game Awards 2022
08h – GungHo Online Entertainment
10h – Happinet
11h – HoYoverse
13h – Fingger
14h – Level-5
15h – Aniplex
16h – ProjectMoon
05h – Japan Electronics College
06h – Japan Game Awards 2022
09h – GungHo Online Entertainment
10h – 110 Industries
11h – Happinet
JEUDI 15 SEPTEMBRE (heure française)
03h – Cérémonie de lancement du TGS
04h – Keynote
05h – Conférence Gamera Games
06h – Japan Esports Union
08h – Conférence BenQ Japan
09h – Les Japan Game Awards 2022
11h – Conférence Xbox
12h – Conférence Archosaur Games
13h – Conférence GREE
15h – Conférence Bandai Namco (Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Switch), Digimon Survive (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PS5, Switch, PC), Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), LEGO Brawls (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), One Piece Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC), Pac-Man Museum (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! (Switch), des live stream de SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Switch), Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Switch). On devrait également voir en jouable Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch).
16h – Conférence Capcom (Capcom Online Program sous forme de conférence en ligne faisant le point sur les jeux à venir dans les prochains mois).
VENDREDI 16 SEPTEMBRE05h – Conférence Prime Gaming
09h – Sense of Wonder Night 2022
11h – Conférence 505 Games
12h – Conférence Koei Tecmo
13h – Conférence SEGA / Atlus
14h – Conférence Konami avec peut-être le retour de la franchise Suikoden
15h – Conférence Square Enix
17h – Conférence Capcom (Part.2) (conférence physique, programme non connu pour le moment).
SAMEDI 17 SEPTEMBRE04h – D3publisher
05h – Donut Games
06h – Qookka Entertainment / Japan Game Awards 2022
08h – GungHo Online Entertainment
10h – Happinet
11h – HoYoverse
13h – Fingger
14h – Level-5
15h – Aniplex
16h – ProjectMoon
DIMANCHE 18 SEPTEMBRE03h – Online Experience Tour
05h – Japan Electronics College
06h – Japan Game Awards 2022
09h – GungHo Online Entertainment
10h – 110 Industries
11h – Happinet
12h – Soirée de clôture du TGS 2022
Un joli programme qui devrait bien vous occuper si vous possédez différentes consoles hors Nintendo. N'oubliez pas tout de même les journées du Patrimoine en France les 17 et 18 septembre 2022, s'il fait beau, cela vaut vraiment le coup.
