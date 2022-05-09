Programme du Tokyo Game Show 2022

JEUDI 15 SEPTEMBRE (heure française)

03h – Cérémonie de lancement du TGS











05h – Conférence Gamera Games





06h – Japan Esports Union





08h – Conférence BenQ Japan





09h – Les Japan Game Awards 2022





11h – Conférence Xbox





12h – Conférence Archosaur Games





13h – Conférence GREE





15h – Conférence Bandai Namco (Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Switch), Digimon Survive (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PS5, Switch, PC), Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), LEGO Brawls (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), One Piece Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC), Pac-Man Museum (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! (Switch), des live stream de SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Switch), Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Switch). On devrait également voir en jouable Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch).

VENDREDI 16 SEPTEMBRE

SAMEDI 17 SEPTEMBRE

DIMANCHE 18 SEPTEMBRE

12h – Soirée de clôture du TGS 2022





Un joli programme qui devrait bien vous occuper si vous possédez différentes consoles hors Nintendo. N'oubliez pas tout de même les journées du Patrimoine en France les 17 et 18 septembre 2022, s'il fait beau, cela vaut vraiment le coup.





Voici les horaires (heure française) des différentes conférences prévues lors de ce grand salon japonais, très tourné vers les productions asiatiques sans toujours avoir des localisations occidentales.04h – Keynote16h – Conférence Capcom (Capcom Online Program sous forme de conférence en ligne faisant le point sur les jeux à venir dans les prochains mois).05h – Conférence Prime Gaming09h – Sense of Wonder Night 202211h – Conférence 505 Games12h – Conférence Koei Tecmo13h – Conférence SEGA / Atlus14h – Conférence Konami avec peut-être le retour de la franchise Suikoden15h – Conférence Square Enix17h – Conférence Capcom (Part.2) (conférence physique, programme non connu pour le moment).04h – D3publisher05h – Donut Games06h – Qookka Entertainment / Japan Game Awards 202208h – GungHo Online Entertainment10h – Happinet11h – HoYoverse13h – Fingger14h – Level-515h – Aniplex16h – ProjectMoon03h – Online Experience Tour05h – Japan Electronics College06h – Japan Game Awards 202209h – GungHo Online Entertainment10h – 110 Industries11h – Happinet