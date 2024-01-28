  • Mon attente

  • Vous possédez ce jeu, vous voulez vous en séparer ou vous souhaitez l'acheter ? Indiquez-le simplement.

    Fermer
    Mes jeux 0Soyez le premier !
  • Devenir fan ! Soyez le premier !0

Mario vs. Donkey Kong A paraître sur Switch

News Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch)

Nintendo Europe partage un peu de gameplay sur Mario Vs Donkey Kong

C'est sur le compte X de Nintendo Europe qu'il faut jeter un coup d'oeil pour découvrir ce petit extrait de gameplay en co-op.

News
Il sort le 16 février et vous l'attendez avec impatience en vous demandant si cette édition Switch sera riche ou un portage relativement simple ? Graphiquement, il est déjà tout mignon. Au niveau du gameplay, Nintendo Europe tente de vous convaincre avec un petit extrait de gameplay co-op partagé via les réseaux sociaux.

Du côté de Nintendo UK, voici un autre extrait vidéo :
Voilà de quoi vous permettre de patienter avant de vous laisser tenter par ce nouvel achat. Jetez un coup d'oeil au niveau des précommandes auprès de votre détaillant préféré pour récupérer un bon prix et le petit bonus qui fera la différence. Ainsi pour les adhérents Fnac, vous pouvez récupérer 5 € sur votre compte pour l'achat du jeu à 39,99 € sans oublier de cocher le porte-clé exclusif.
Du côté de Micromania, c'est une boite puzzle de 400 pièces qui est offerte pour l'achat du jeu à 49,99 €
Mais si vous voulez le porte-clés et le puzzle, il faut vous tourner vers le My Nintendo store. Pour 53,99 €, vous aurez la totale, avec le set de 3 autocollants en plus !
Source : Nintendo Europe

Commentaires sur l'article

Cet article vous a intéressé ? Vous souhaitez réagir, engager une discussion ? Ecrivez simplement un commentaire.

Aucun commentaire. Soyez le premier à réagir !

Le tout dernier PNCAST

Spécial Super Mario Wonder

Soutenez PN : achetez ces jeux !

Articles en relation

Mots-clés en relation

Console
Nintendo Switch

Dernières infos Nintendo

MonPN : la communauté Nintendo par PNConnectez-vous ou créez un compte en quelques clics

Vous aussi, partagez votre passion, Rejoignez-nous !
Découvrir MonPN

Connexion

Vous avez déjà un compte sur MonPN (ou sur le forum) ? Identifiez-vous simplement !

Créer un compte

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte ? Créez-en un simplement en remplissant le formulaire ci-dessous. C'est totalement gratuit.

MonPN, késako ?

MonPN est l'espace membre de Puissance Nintendo. Avoir un compte MonPN donne accès à une multitude de fonctionnalités, totalement gratuitement :

  • Le Forum et ses 700.000 messages
  • Réagir aux articles
  • Devenir Fan des jeux, personnalités, séries de jeux...
  • Noter les jeux
  • Ecrire des tests
  • et bien plus !

MonPN : la communauté Nintendo par PNConnexion réussie

Vous êtes désormais connecté.

Retournez sur la page d'accueil

×