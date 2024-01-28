News Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch)
Nintendo Europe partage un peu de gameplay sur Mario Vs Donkey Kong
C'est sur le compte X de Nintendo Europe qu'il faut jeter un coup d'oeil pour découvrir ce petit extrait de gameplay en co-op.News
Find out if two heads really are better than one in #MarioDonkeyKong's new co-op mode! Pass a controller to a friend and tackle the puzzle-platforming challenges together (and let Toad get a bit of glory too!). pic.twitter.com/6pti41xjM8— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 26, 2024
Chase Donkey Kong through eight worlds – including two brand new ones – to recover the Mini-Marios!#MarioDonkeyKong pic.twitter.com/CPbehhe2y5— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 19, 2024
My Nintendo store. Pour 53,99 €, vous aurez la totale, avec le set de 3 autocollants en plus !
