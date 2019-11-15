News
Nintendo lance l'offre blockbuster sur le Nintendo eShop avec de grosses promotions
Nintendo lance une vague de promotions sur les plus gros hits de la console, avec des réductions allant jusqu'à 75%News
Nintendo ne semble décidément pas enclin à nous donner notre premier Nintendo Direct de 2020, mais on se consolera avec une nouvelle salve de promotions qui permettra d'attendre en étant fort occupé.
Voici la liste des jeux en promotions entre triple A et jeux indépendants :
3D MiniGolf • € 15,99 €
Aggelos • 8,39 €
Anima: Gate of Memories - Arcane Edition • 20,99 €
Assassin's Creed® III Remastered • 14,79 €
Big Buck Hunter Arcade • 4,99 €
BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition • 23,99 €
BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE • 20,99 €
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night • 27,99 €
Bridge Constructor Portal • 8,99 €
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers • 4,99 €
Cat Quest • 3,89 €
Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy • 19,99 €
DAEMON X MACHINA • 39,99 € Démo disponible
Dark Souls™: Remastered • 23,99 €
Dead Cells • 17,49 €
Diablo III: Eternal Collection • 39,99 €
Disgaea 1 Complete • 24,99 €
Disgaea 5 Complete • 9,99 € Démo disponible
DOOM • 29,99 €
DRAGON BALL® FighterZ • 17,99 €
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 ™ Legacy Edition • 24,99 €
Fire Emblem: Three Houses • 39,99 €
Gear.Club Unlimited • 9,99 €
Gelly Break • 9,99 € Démo disponible
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered • 20,99 €
Ginger: Beyond the Crystal • 7,99 €
GOD EATER 3 • 35,99 € Démo disponible
God Wars The Complete Legend • 14,99 €
Goosebumps The Game • 4,99 €
GRIP • 9,99 €
Happy Birthdays • 14,99 € Démo disponible
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition • 39,99 €
Joe Dever's Lone Wolf • 4,99 €
Just Dance® 2019 • 19,79 €
Killer Queen Black • 8,99 €
L.A. Noire • 24,99 €
La Grande Aventure LEGO 2 : Le Jeu Vidéo • 19,99 €
Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk • 24,99 €
Lapis x Labyrinth • 14,99 €
Legendary Fishing • 7,49 €
LEGO® City Undercover • 17,99 €
LEGO® DC Super-Vilains • 19,79 €
LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection • 19,99 €
LEGO® Jurassic World • 24,79 €
LEGO® Les Indestructibles • 24,59 €
LEGO® MARVEL Super Heroes 2 • 19,79 €
LEGO® NINJAGO®, Le Film : Le Jeu Vidéo • 19,79 €
LEGO® Worlds • 14,99 €
Little Nightmares™ Complete Edition • 13,99 €
Mario + The Lapins Crétins™ Kingdom Battle • 14,79 €
Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch • 9,99 € Démo disponible
Moonlighter • 9,99 €
Mortal Kombat 11 • 27,99 €
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition • 26,99 €
MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE • 23,99 €
My Time at Portia • 14,99 €
NBA 2K20 • 29,99 € Démo disponible
Nickelodeon Kart Racers • 11,99 €
Penny-Punching Princess • 14,99 €
Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® • 11,99 € Démo disponible
Rapala Fishing Pro Series • 4,99 €
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition • 19,99 € Démo disponible
RIOT - Civil Unrest • 4,99 €
SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ - THE FULL PACKAGE • 19,99 €
Scribblenauts Mega Pack • 14,99 €
Scribblenauts: Showdown • 12,79 €
SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™ • 20,09 €
Shining Resonance Refrain • 19,99 € Démo disponible
Sid Meier's Civilization VI • 24,99 €
SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION • 19,99 €
Snooker 19 • 20,99 €
Soldats Inconnus - Mémoires de la Grande Guerre® • 5,99 €
Songbird Symphony • 10,49 € Démo disponible
Sonic Forces™ • 19,99 €
South Park™: L’Annale du Destin™ • 14,99 €
Sports Party • 7,99 €
Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy • 19,99 €
Street Outlaws: The List • 19,99 €
Summer Sports Games • 22,49 €
Super Mario Maker 2 • 39,99 €
Super Mario Odyssey • 39,99 €
Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition • 24,99 €
Team Sonic Racing™ • 27,99 €
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® • 29,99 €
The Longest Five Minutes • 14,99 €
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition • 41,99 €
This War of Mine: Complete Edition • 12,99 €
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes • 14,99 €
Trials® Rising • 9,99 € Démo disponible
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince • 22,74 €
Troll and I™ • 3,49 €
Unbox: Newbie's Adventure • 5,99 €
Unravel Two • 7,49 €
Valkyria Chronicles 4 • 19,99 €
Vaporum • 8,74 €
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus • 29,99 €
WORLDEND SYNDROME • 27,99 €
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 • 39,99 €
Xenon Racer • 9,99 €
Yoku's Island Express • 6,79 € Démo disponible
Yomawari: The Long Night Collection • 19,99 €
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair • 20,09 € Démo disponible
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA • 29,99 €
Zenith • 10,49 €
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip • 19,99 €
Alors, trouverez-vous votre bonheur parmi cette centaine de jeux ?
Offre Blockbuster 2020 - Jusqu'à 75 % de remise ! (Nintendo eShop)14/02/2020
