Nintendo ne semble décidément pas enclin à nous donner notre premier Nintendo Direct de 2020, mais on se consolera avec une nouvelle salve de promotions qui permettra d'attendre en étant fort occupé.Voici la liste des jeux en promotions entre triple A et jeux indépendants :3D MiniGolf • € 15,99 €Aggelos • 8,39 €Anima: Gate of Memories - Arcane Edition • 20,99 €Assassin's Creed® III Remastered • 14,79 €Big Buck Hunter Arcade • 4,99 €BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition • 23,99 €BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE • 20,99 €Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night • 27,99 €Bridge Constructor Portal • 8,99 €Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers • 4,99 €Cat Quest • 3,89 €Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy • 19,99 €DAEMON X MACHINA • 39,99 € Démo disponibleDark Souls™: Remastered • 23,99 €Dead Cells • 17,49 €Diablo III: Eternal Collection • 39,99 €Disgaea 1 Complete • 24,99 €Disgaea 5 Complete • 9,99 € Démo disponibleDOOM • 29,99 €DRAGON BALL® FighterZ • 17,99 €EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 ™ Legacy Edition • 24,99 €Fire Emblem: Three Houses • 39,99 €Gear.Club Unlimited • 9,99 €Gelly Break • 9,99 € Démo disponibleGhostbusters: The Video Game Remastered • 20,99 €Ginger: Beyond the Crystal • 7,99 €GOD EATER 3 • 35,99 € Démo disponibleGod Wars The Complete Legend • 14,99 €Goosebumps The Game • 4,99 €GRIP • 9,99 €Happy Birthdays • 14,99 € Démo disponibleHyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition • 39,99 €Joe Dever's Lone Wolf • 4,99 €Just Dance® 2019 • 19,79 €Killer Queen Black • 8,99 €L.A. Noire • 24,99 €La Grande Aventure LEGO 2 : Le Jeu Vidéo • 19,99 €Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk • 24,99 €Lapis x Labyrinth • 14,99 €Legendary Fishing • 7,49 €LEGO® City Undercover • 17,99 €LEGO® DC Super-Vilains • 19,79 €LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection • 19,99 €LEGO® Jurassic World • 24,79 €LEGO® Les Indestructibles • 24,59 €LEGO® MARVEL Super Heroes 2 • 19,79 €LEGO® NINJAGO®, Le Film : Le Jeu Vidéo • 19,79 €LEGO® Worlds • 14,99 €Little Nightmares™ Complete Edition • 13,99 €Mario + The Lapins Crétins™ Kingdom Battle • 14,79 €Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch • 9,99 € Démo disponibleMoonlighter • 9,99 €Mortal Kombat 11 • 27,99 €Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition • 26,99 €MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE • 23,99 €My Time at Portia • 14,99 €NBA 2K20 • 29,99 € Démo disponibleNickelodeon Kart Racers • 11,99 €Penny-Punching Princess • 14,99 €Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® • 11,99 € Démo disponibleRapala Fishing Pro Series • 4,99 €Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition • 19,99 € Démo disponibleRIOT - Civil Unrest • 4,99 €SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ - THE FULL PACKAGE • 19,99 €Scribblenauts Mega Pack • 14,99 €Scribblenauts: Showdown • 12,79 €SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™ • 20,09 €Shining Resonance Refrain • 19,99 € Démo disponibleSid Meier's Civilization VI • 24,99 €SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION • 19,99 €Snooker 19 • 20,99 €Soldats Inconnus - Mémoires de la Grande Guerre® • 5,99 €Songbird Symphony • 10,49 € Démo disponibleSonic Forces™ • 19,99 €South Park™: L’Annale du Destin™ • 14,99 €Sports Party • 7,99 €Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy • 19,99 €Street Outlaws: The List • 19,99 €Summer Sports Games • 22,49 €Super Mario Maker 2 • 39,99 €Super Mario Odyssey • 39,99 €Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition • 24,99 €Team Sonic Racing™ • 27,99 €The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® • 29,99 €The Longest Five Minutes • 14,99 €The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition • 41,99 €This War of Mine: Complete Edition • 12,99 €Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes • 14,99 €Trials® Rising • 9,99 € Démo disponibleTrine 4: The Nightmare Prince • 22,74 €Troll and I™ • 3,49 €Unbox: Newbie's Adventure • 5,99 €Unravel Two • 7,49 €Valkyria Chronicles 4 • 19,99 €Vaporum • 8,74 €Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus • 29,99 €WORLDEND SYNDROME • 27,99 €Xenoblade Chronicles 2 • 39,99 €Xenon Racer • 9,99 €Yoku's Island Express • 6,79 € Démo disponibleYomawari: The Long Night Collection • 19,99 €Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair • 20,09 € Démo disponibleYs VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA • 29,99 €Zenith • 10,49 €Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip • 19,99 €Alors, trouverez-vous votre bonheur parmi cette centaine de jeux ?