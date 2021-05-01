Charts
Ventes au Japon (semaine 28) : Skyward Sword s'envole au-delà des cieux
Régulièrement, nous vous proposons de découvrir les jeux les plus vendus au Japon, via les données fournies par Famitsu et traduite par l'intermédiaire du site vgchartz.com.Charts
Pour sa sortie, Skyward Sword HD a fait un carton plein au Japon, avec près de 160 000 exemplaires vendus en seulement 3 jours ! Cela représente tout simplement 20 000 ventes de plus que Mario Golf: Super Rush depuis sa sortie. MHS2 réalise aussi de très belles ventes et en est à 170 000 exemplaires vendus au terme de sa première semaine complète de commercialisation.
1. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 16/07/21) – 159 089 (Nouveau)
2. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 15/07/21) – 107 319 (Nouveau)
3. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 09/07/21) – 32 111 (169 787)
4. [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 08/07/21) – 20 711 (127 308)
5. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 18/10/19) – 12 164 (2 694 102)
6. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 21/06/18) – 11 565 (2 056 556)
7. [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 11/06/21) – 10 634 (168 387)
8. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 25/06/21) – 10 339 (139 787)
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 28/04/17) – 9 945 (3 919 253)
10. [NSW] Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space (D3 Publisher, 15/07/21) – 9 379 (Nouveau)
1. Nintendo Switch – 53 530 (16 600 519)
2. Nintendo Switch Lite – 11 577 (3 959 196)
3. PlayStation 5 – 8 640 (753 017)
4. Xbox Series X – 1 503 (46 796)
5. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1 467 (146 431)
6. New Nintendo 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 584 (1 168 563)
7. Xbox Series S – 371 (16 238)
8. PlayStation 4 – 295 (7 797 482)
