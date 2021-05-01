Galerie images 28/07/2021

Pour sa sortie, Skyward Sword HD a fait un carton plein au Japon, avec près de 160 000 exemplaires vendus en seulement 3 jours ! Cela représente tout simplement 20 000 ventes de plus que Mario Golf: Super Rush depuis sa sortie. MHS2 réalise aussi de très belles ventes et en est à 170 000 exemplaires vendus au terme de sa première semaine complète de commercialisation.Crayon Shin-chan réalise lui aussi un excellent lancement, là où Earth Defense Force 2 ne parvient pas à dépasser les 10 000 pour sa sortie. Entre les deux jeux (2e et 10e), on retrouve dans l’ordre : MHS2, eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits, Ring Fit Adventure, Minecraft, l’atelier du jeu vidéo, Mario Golf et Mario Kart. Notons au sujet d’eBaseball Pro de Konami que les ventes du jeu atteignent presque celles de Mario Golf à la suite de la première semaine complète de commercialisation du jeu. Décidément lancer un jeu en juillet semble être très porteur.1. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 16/07/21) – 159 089 (Nouveau)2. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 15/07/21) – 107 319 (Nouveau)3. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 09/07/21) – 32 111 (169 787)4. [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 08/07/21) – 20 711 (127 308)5. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 18/10/19) – 12 164 (2 694 102)6. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 21/06/18) – 11 565 (2 056 556)7. [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 11/06/21) – 10 634 (168 387)8. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 25/06/21) – 10 339 (139 787)9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 28/04/17) – 9 945 (3 919 253)10. [NSW] Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space (D3 Publisher, 15/07/21) – 9 379 (Nouveau)Côté consoles, la Switch est toujours maîtresse du jeu avec 65 107 unités écoulées (20 559 715 consoles vendues depuis le lancement de la gamme). La Switch atteint d’ailleurs de justesse les 16 600 000 consoles vendues. La PS5 conserve aussi sa moyenne globale de ventes, alors que la Series X qui avait été rattrapée par le spectre de la New 2DS XL de Nintendo, est repassée devant la PS5 Digital Edition. Enfin, la PS4 continue de périr en silence dans son coin. Après la PS4 Pro il y a quelques mois c’est donc à son tour.1. Nintendo Switch – 53 530 (16 600 519)2. Nintendo Switch Lite – 11 577 (3 959 196)3. PlayStation 5 – 8 640 (753 017)4. Xbox Series X – 1 503 (46 796)5. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1 467 (146 431)6. New Nintendo 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 584 (1 168 563)7. Xbox Series S – 371 (16 238)8. PlayStation 4 – 295 (7 797 482)