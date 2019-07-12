Si l'on se fie aux déclarations des joueurs japonais, le gros titre fortement attendu durant cette année 2020 n'est pas Breath of the Wild 2, encore trop lointain pour les joueurs nippons, mais Animal Crossing : New Horizons. Un consensus que l'on retrouve à la fois au sein du top des attentes de la revue Famitsu mais aussi de la revue Nintendo Dream.



Animal Crossing: New Horizons - TONS of New Artwork! (Hairstyles, Skin Tone, Activities, & More!) 22/12/2019 Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Voici les derniers résultats publiés, on ne sait malheureusement pas le nombre de votants, mais avec 37,1% de vote, le nouvel Animal Crossing est clairement le titre qui se démarque. Les japonais sont friands du jeu mobile, on voit que cette attention toute particulière se retrouve aussi sur le nouvel opus Switch, un résultat qui n'est pas du tout le même au niveau de l'Occident. Regardons en détail ce classement Nintendo Dream :







1 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 37.1%

2 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Switch) – 17.7%

3 - Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Switch) – 15.5%

4 - Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch) – 12.5%

5 - Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 9.9%

6 - Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Switch) – 8.6%

7 - Story of Seasons Series New Work (Switch) – 8.2%

8 - Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 7.8%

9 - TRIALS of MANA (Switch) – 7.3%

10 - Bayonetta 3 (Switch) – 6.0%

11 - Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Switch) – 4.8%

12 - Inazuma Eleven Eiyuu Tachi no Great Road (Switch) – 4.3%

13 - Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Switch) – 3.4%

14 - Momotaro Dentetsu ～Showa Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!～(Switch) – 3.1%

15 - Kotoba no Puzzle Mojipittan Encore (Switch) – 3.0%



Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore - English Overview Trailer 22/12/2019 Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

On notera la bonne place de Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, dont le portage Switch nous intrigue quelque peu par rapport à sa déclinaison Wii U, dont la gestion de l'écran du GamePad était une franche réussite. Parmi les nouvelles entrées, on notera Persona 5 Scramble qui nous fait une petite entrée en force.

Concernant Bayonetta 3, les attentes sont beaucoup plus faibles qu'au sein de Famitsu, le titre payant le manque de nouvelles autour de son développement et ne possède pas encore une fenêtre précise de sortie. Enfin, toujours rien de concret à se mettre sous la dent pour Shin Megami Tensei V depuis deux ans désormais.







En comparaison, voici le Top des attentes Famitsu :







1 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 607

2 - Bayonetta 3 (Switch) – 453

3 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Switch) – 389

4 - Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch) – 339

5 - Ushiro (Switch) – 265

6 - TRIALS of MANA (Switch) – 208

7 - Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 189

8 - Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 176

9 - Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Switch) – 170

10 - Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Switch) – 167

11 - Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch) – 161

12 - Momotaro Dentetsu ～Showa Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!～ (Switch) – below 114

13 - Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Switch) – below 114



