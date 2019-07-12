News

Top 15 des titres Nintendo Switch sortant en 2020 au Japon selon Nintendo Dream

Une petite comparaison rapide entre les attentes des joueurs japonais et ceux révélés par nos PN Awards. On y retrouve quelques titres similaires, pas toujours dans le même ordre et d'autres titres plus particuliers.

News
Si l'on se fie aux déclarations des joueurs japonais, le gros titre fortement attendu durant cette année 2020 n'est pas Breath of the Wild 2, encore trop lointain pour les joueurs nippons, mais Animal Crossing : New Horizons. Un consensus que l'on retrouve à la fois au sein du top des attentes de la revue Famitsu mais aussi de la revue Nintendo Dream.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - TONS of New Artwork! (Hairstyles, Skin Tone, Activities, & More!)22/12/2019

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Voici les derniers résultats publiés, on ne sait malheureusement pas le nombre de votants, mais avec 37,1% de vote, le nouvel Animal Crossing est clairement le titre qui se démarque. Les japonais sont friands du jeu mobile, on voit que cette attention toute particulière se retrouve aussi sur le nouvel opus Switch, un résultat qui n'est pas du tout le même au niveau de l'Occident. Regardons en détail ce classement Nintendo Dream :

1 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 37.1%
2 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Switch) – 17.7%
3 - Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Switch) – 15.5%
4 - Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch) – 12.5%
5 - Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 9.9%
6 - Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Switch) – 8.6%
7 - Story of Seasons Series New Work (Switch) – 8.2%
8 - Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 7.8%
9 - TRIALS of MANA (Switch) – 7.3%
10 - Bayonetta 3 (Switch) – 6.0%
11 - Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Switch) – 4.8%
12 - Inazuma Eleven Eiyuu Tachi no Great Road (Switch) – 4.3%
13 - Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Switch) – 3.4%
14 - Momotaro Dentetsu ～Showa Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!～(Switch) – 3.1%
15 - Kotoba no Puzzle Mojipittan Encore (Switch) – 3.0%

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore - English Overview Trailer22/12/2019

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
On notera la bonne place de Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, dont le portage Switch nous intrigue quelque peu par rapport à sa déclinaison Wii U, dont la gestion de l'écran du GamePad était une franche réussite. Parmi les nouvelles entrées, on notera Persona 5 Scramble qui nous fait une petite entrée en force.

【2/20発売】ペルソナ５ スクランブル「新島真（CV.佐藤利奈）」紹介動画22/12/2019

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Concernant Bayonetta 3, les attentes sont beaucoup plus faibles qu'au sein de Famitsu, le titre payant le manque de nouvelles autour de son développement et ne possède pas encore une fenêtre précise de sortie. Enfin, toujours rien de concret à se mettre sous la dent pour Shin Megami Tensei V depuis deux ans désormais.

En comparaison, voici le Top des attentes Famitsu :

1 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 607
2 - Bayonetta 3 (Switch) – 453
3 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Switch) – 389
4 - Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch) – 339
5 - Ushiro (Switch) – 265
6 - TRIALS of MANA (Switch) – 208
7 - Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 189
8 - Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 176
9 - Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Switch) – 170
10 - Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Switch) – 167
11 - Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch) – 161
12 - Momotaro Dentetsu ～Showa Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!～ (Switch) – below 114
13 - Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Switch) – below 114

Commentaires sur l'article

Cet article vous a intéressé ? Vous souhaitez réagir, engager une discussion ? Ecrivez simplement un commentaire.

bahascaux
Trop drole les nouvelles tenues de AC :lol:

Nintendo Switch Sortie le 03/03/2017 Nom court Switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons A paraître sur Switch

Ecoutez notre Podcast : le PNCAST


PNCAST 65 : Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Direct & Ring Fit Adventure

Soutenez PN : achetez ces jeux !

Articles en relation

Dernières infos Nintendo

MonPN : la communauté Nintendo par PNConnectez-vous ou créez un compte en quelques clics

Vous aussi, partagez votre passion, Rejoignez-nous !
Découvrir MonPN

Connexion

Vous avez déjà un compte sur MonPN (ou sur le forum) ? Identifiez-vous simplement !

Créer un compte

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte ? Créez-en un simplement en remplissant le formulaire ci-dessous. C'est totalement gratuit.

MonPN, késako ?

MonPN est l'espace membre de Puissance Nintendo. Avoir un compte MonPN donne accès à une multitude de fonctionnalités, totalement gratuitement :

  • Le Forum et ses 700.000 messages
  • Réagir aux articles
  • Devenir Fan des jeux, personnalités, séries de jeux...
  • Noter les jeux
  • Ecrire des tests
  • et bien plus !

MonPN : la communauté Nintendo par PNConnexion réussie

Vous êtes désormais connecté.

Retournez sur la page d'accueil

×