News Splatoon 2 (Switch)

Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble, the #Splatoon2 #Splatoween event approaches! As befitting the spooky season, this #Splatfest will pit #TeamTrick vs. #TeamTreat ! This eerie event begins 10/30, 3pm PT through 11/1, 2pm PT! pic.twitter.com/6BnQmRzfgw

Celebrate #Splatoween, with some ghoulish gear! The Kyonshi Hat, Li'l Devil Horns, Hockey Mask, and Anglerfish Mask will all be available via a Switch News article on your #NintendoSwitch device later this month! Check out the article then and click the link to claim your gear. pic.twitter.com/RW5lWqSUhB