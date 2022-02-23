Nintendo révèle les meilleures ventes de l'eShop 3DS japonais de 2011 à 2020

La 3DS, dernière console de Nintendo 100% dédiée au jeu Nomade, vient de se voir dédiée une page sur le site officiel de Nintendo Japon qui liste le top des ventes de l'eShop japonais des années 2011 à 2020.





Découvrons ensemble cette liste :

2011 1. Zelda: Link’s Awakening

2. Super Mario Land

3. 3D Classics Xevious

4. Freakyforms: Your Creations, ALive!

5. @SIMPLE DL Series Vol. 1 THE Misshitsu kara no Dasshutsu ~Fushigina Kumadonald Burger-hen~

6. Kersploosh

7. Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

8. Pushmo

9. Kirby’s Dream Land

10. Picross e7

11. Sakura Samurai: Art of the Sword

12. 3D Classics TwinBee

13. Nazo Waku Yakata: Oto no Ma ni Ma ni Dai Ichiwa “Hikaru Me”

14. Touch Battle Tank 3D

15. Donkey Kong

2012 1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

2. Pokemon Dream Radar

3. The Denpa Men

4. Super Mario Bros.

5. 3D Classics Kirby’s Adventure

6. Pokedex 3D Pro

7. The Denpa Men 2

8. Freakyforms: Your Creations, ALive!

9. Touch Battle Tank 3D

10. Pushmo

11. New Super Mario Bros. 2

12. Dillon’s Rolling Western

13. Kirby’s Dream Land 2

14. Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

15. @SIMPLE DL Series Vol. 3 THE Misshitsu kara no Dasshutsu ~Serebuna Goutei-hen~

2013 1. Monster Hunter 4

2. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

3. Bike Rider DX

4. Pokemon Dream Radar

5. Super Mario Bros. 3

6. Puyo Puyo!! Mini Version

7. Shaun the SHeep 3D Episode 1

8. Tomodachi Life

9. Touch Battle Tank 3D-2

10. Gunman Clive

11. The Denpa Men 3

12. Super Mario Bros.

13. The Denpa Men 2

14. Witch & Hero

15. Bugs vs. Tanks

2014 1. Pokemon Battle Trozei

2. Super Smash Bros. for 3DS

3. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

4. Kirby Fighters Deluxe

5. Bike Rider DX 2 Galaxy

6. Dragon Quest X Online

7. Kirby Triple Deluxe

8. Bike Rider DX

9. Urban Trial: Freestyle

10. Pocket Card Jockey

11. Puyo Puyo!! Mini Version

12. Pokemon Dream Radar

13. Yo-kai Watch

14. Puzzle & Dragons Z

15. Pokemon Alpha Sapphire

2015 1. Monster Hunter X

2. The Battle Cats POP!

3. Cube Creator 3D

4. BoxBoy!

5. Bike Rider DX 3: Time Rider

6. Bike Rider DX

7. Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer

8. Daigasso! Band Brothers P Debut

9. Fire Emblem Fates

10. Urban Trial: Freestyle

11. Kirby Fighters Deluxe

12. Rhythm Heaven Megamix

13. Dragon Quest X Online

14. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

15. Yo-kai Watch Busters: White Dog Squad

2016 1. Pokemon Yellow

2. Pokemon Red

3. The Battle Cats POP!

4. Pokemon Blue

5. Battleminer

6. Cube Creator 3D

7. Pokemon Green

8. Detective Pikachu

9. Pokemon Moon

10. Pokemon Sun

11. BoxBoxBoy!

12. Super Mario World

13. EarthBound

14. Super Mario Bros. 3

15. Bike Rider DX

2017 1. Monster Hunter Generations

2. Pokemon Silver

3. The Battle Cats POP!

4. Pokemon Gold

5. Dragon Quest XI

6. Kirby’s Blowout Blast

7. Dragon Quest III

8. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition

9. Bye-Bye BoxBoy!

10. Pokemon Yellow

11. Ice Station Z

12. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo

13. Dragon Quest II

14. Kirby Fighters Deluxe

15. Pokemon Ultra Sun

2018 1. Pokemon Crystal

2. The Battle Cats POP!

3. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition

4. Battleminerz

5. Dragon Quest III

6. Ice Station Z

7. Bike Rider DX

8. Dragon Quest II

9. Pokemon Silver

10. Pokemon Gold

11. Dragon Quest

12. Kirby Fighters Deluxe

13. Etrian Odyssey Nexus

14. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo

15. Kirby’s Blowout Blast

2019 1. The Battle Cats POP!

2. Pokemon Crystal

3. Dragon Quest III

4. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition

5. Dragon Quest II

6. Ice Station Z

7. Dragon Quest

8. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo

9. Battleminerz

10. EarthBound

11. Bike Rider DX

12. Mom Hid My Game!

13. Pokemon Silver

14. Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns

15. Pokemon Gold

2020 1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

2. Pokemon Crystal

3. The Battle Cats POP!

4. Dragon Quest III

5. Monster Hunter Generations

6. Monster Strike

7. Inazuma Eleven 1 – 2 – 3!! Endou Mamoru Densetsu

8. Nekketsu Kouha Kunio-Kun Special

9. Dragon Quest II

10. Bike Rider DX

11. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice

12. The Great Ace Attorney 2

13. A-Train 3D

14. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

15. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition







