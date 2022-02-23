News Nintendo 3DS (3DS)
Nintendo révèle les meilleures ventes de l'eShop 3DS japonais de 2011 à 2020
Découvrez le top 15 des ventes, année par année, des ventes de l'eShop japonais, sur Nintendo 3DS, de 2011 à 2020.News
La 3DS, dernière console de Nintendo 100% dédiée au jeu Nomade, vient de se voir dédiée une page sur le site officiel de Nintendo Japon qui liste le top des ventes de l'eShop japonais des années 2011 à 2020.
Découvrons ensemble cette liste :
20111. Zelda: Link’s Awakening
2. Super Mario Land
3. 3D Classics Xevious
4. Freakyforms: Your Creations, ALive!
5. @SIMPLE DL Series Vol. 1 THE Misshitsu kara no Dasshutsu ~Fushigina Kumadonald Burger-hen~
6. Kersploosh
7. Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins
8. Pushmo
9. Kirby’s Dream Land
10. Picross e7
11. Sakura Samurai: Art of the Sword
12. 3D Classics TwinBee
13. Nazo Waku Yakata: Oto no Ma ni Ma ni Dai Ichiwa “Hikaru Me”
14. Touch Battle Tank 3D
15. Donkey Kong
20121. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
2. Pokemon Dream Radar
3. The Denpa Men
4. Super Mario Bros.
5. 3D Classics Kirby’s Adventure
6. Pokedex 3D Pro
7. The Denpa Men 2
8. Freakyforms: Your Creations, ALive!
9. Touch Battle Tank 3D
10. Pushmo
11. New Super Mario Bros. 2
12. Dillon’s Rolling Western
13. Kirby’s Dream Land 2
14. Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
15. @SIMPLE DL Series Vol. 3 THE Misshitsu kara no Dasshutsu ~Serebuna Goutei-hen~
20131. Monster Hunter 4
2. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
3. Bike Rider DX
4. Pokemon Dream Radar
5. Super Mario Bros. 3
6. Puyo Puyo!! Mini Version
7. Shaun the SHeep 3D Episode 1
8. Tomodachi Life
9. Touch Battle Tank 3D-2
10. Gunman Clive
11. The Denpa Men 3
12. Super Mario Bros.
13. The Denpa Men 2
14. Witch & Hero
15. Bugs vs. Tanks
20141. Pokemon Battle Trozei
2. Super Smash Bros. for 3DS
3. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
4. Kirby Fighters Deluxe
5. Bike Rider DX 2 Galaxy
6. Dragon Quest X Online
7. Kirby Triple Deluxe
8. Bike Rider DX
9. Urban Trial: Freestyle
10. Pocket Card Jockey
11. Puyo Puyo!! Mini Version
12. Pokemon Dream Radar
13. Yo-kai Watch
14. Puzzle & Dragons Z
15. Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
20151. Monster Hunter X
2. The Battle Cats POP!
3. Cube Creator 3D
4. BoxBoy!
5. Bike Rider DX 3: Time Rider
6. Bike Rider DX
7. Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer
8. Daigasso! Band Brothers P Debut
9. Fire Emblem Fates
10. Urban Trial: Freestyle
11. Kirby Fighters Deluxe
12. Rhythm Heaven Megamix
13. Dragon Quest X Online
14. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
15. Yo-kai Watch Busters: White Dog Squad
20161. Pokemon Yellow
2. Pokemon Red
3. The Battle Cats POP!
4. Pokemon Blue
5. Battleminer
6. Cube Creator 3D
7. Pokemon Green
8. Detective Pikachu
9. Pokemon Moon
10. Pokemon Sun
11. BoxBoxBoy!
12. Super Mario World
13. EarthBound
14. Super Mario Bros. 3
15. Bike Rider DX
20171. Monster Hunter Generations
2. Pokemon Silver
3. The Battle Cats POP!
4. Pokemon Gold
5. Dragon Quest XI
6. Kirby’s Blowout Blast
7. Dragon Quest III
8. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition
9. Bye-Bye BoxBoy!
10. Pokemon Yellow
11. Ice Station Z
12. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo
13. Dragon Quest II
14. Kirby Fighters Deluxe
15. Pokemon Ultra Sun
20181. Pokemon Crystal
2. The Battle Cats POP!
3. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition
4. Battleminerz
5. Dragon Quest III
6. Ice Station Z
7. Bike Rider DX
8. Dragon Quest II
9. Pokemon Silver
10. Pokemon Gold
11. Dragon Quest
12. Kirby Fighters Deluxe
13. Etrian Odyssey Nexus
14. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo
15. Kirby’s Blowout Blast
20191. The Battle Cats POP!
2. Pokemon Crystal
3. Dragon Quest III
4. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition
5. Dragon Quest II
6. Ice Station Z
7. Dragon Quest
8. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo
9. Battleminerz
10. EarthBound
11. Bike Rider DX
12. Mom Hid My Game!
13. Pokemon Silver
14. Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns
15. Pokemon Gold
20201. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
2. Pokemon Crystal
3. The Battle Cats POP!
4. Dragon Quest III
5. Monster Hunter Generations
6. Monster Strike
7. Inazuma Eleven 1 – 2 – 3!! Endou Mamoru Densetsu
8. Nekketsu Kouha Kunio-Kun Special
9. Dragon Quest II
10. Bike Rider DX
11. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice
12. The Great Ace Attorney 2
13. A-Train 3D
14. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
15. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition
Pour rappel, Nintendo a récemment annoncé qu'il ne sera plus possible d'acheter de nouveaux jeux sur l'eShop de la 3DS et de la Wii U à partir de mars 2023. Il sera cependant toujours possible de retélécharger les jeux déjà achetés.
Source : Site Officiel Nintendo Japon
