The Game Awards 2020 - Et les nommés sont...

S'il y a un événement qu'il ne faut pas rater, ce sont les Game Awards. Et les hostilités commencent avec la liste des jeux nommés par catégorie dévoilée aujourd'hui.

Malgré la crise sanitaire actuelle et la fermeture de nombreux événements qui a suivi, la cérémonie des Game Awards aura bien lieu cette année mais dans un cadre particulier. Elle sera toujours présentée par Geoff Keighley à Hollywood mais se fera à distance avec des invités situés de l'autre côté du globe.

Sans plus attendre voici la liste des jeux nommés par catégorie :

Jeu de l'année :
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II

Meilleure réalisation :
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II

Meilleure narration :
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II

Meilleure direction artistique :
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II

Meilleure bande-son :
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II

Meilleur design audio :
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part II

Jeu le plus impactant :
- If found...
- Kentucky Route Zero:TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell me why
- Through the Darkest of Times

Jeu avec le meilleur suivi :
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Destiny 2
- Fornite
- No Man's Sky

Meilleur jeu indépendant :
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockoiut
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer

Meilleur jeu mobile :
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legend of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix

Jeu avec le meilleur soutien communautaire :
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Valorant

Meilleur jeu en réalité augmentée :
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Meilleure innovation pour l'accessibilité :
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part II
- Watch Dogs Legion

Meilleur jeu d'action :
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4

Meilleur jeu d'action/aventure :
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II

Meilleur jeu de rôle :
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Meilleur jeu de combat :
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[CL-R]

Meilleur jeu familial :
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King

Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie :
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad

Meilleur jeu de sports/course :
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Meilleur jeu multijoueur :
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant

Meilleur premier jeu :
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmophobia

Meilleur jeu e-sport :
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant

Outre Animal Crossing qui figure parmi les nommés pour le prix de jeu de l'année, on remarquera aussi les sept fois où Hades a été nommé, ce qui est une véritable prouesse pour un titre indépendant.

Rendez-vous la nuit du 10 au 11 décembre pour suivre la cérémonie en direct, avec sans doute des surprises pour égayer cette fin d'année. En attendant, vous pourrez voter pour votre jeu de l'année pour la catégorie jeu du public en cliquant ici.

