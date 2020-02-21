Rendez-vous la nuit du 10 au 11 décembre pour suivre la cérémonie en direct, avec sans doute des surprises pour égayer cette fin d'année. En attendant, vous pourrez voter pour votre jeu de l'année pour la catégorie jeu du public en cliquant ici



Malgré la crise sanitaire actuelle et la fermeture de nombreux événements qui a suivi, la cérémonie des Game Awards aura bien lieu cette année mais dans un cadre particulier. Elle sera toujours présentée par Geoff Keighley à Hollywood mais se fera à distance avec des invités situés de l'autre côté du globe.Sans plus attendre voici la liste des jeux nommés par catégorie :Jeu de l'année :- Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Doom Eternal- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Ghost of Tsushima- Hades- The Last of Us Part IIMeilleure réalisation :- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Ghost of Tsushima- Hades- Half-Life: Alyx- The Last of Us Part IIMeilleure narration :- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Ghost of Tsushima- Hades- The Last of Us Part IIMeilleure direction artistique :- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Ghost of Tsushima- Hades- Ori and the Will of the Wisps- The Last of Us Part IIMeilleure bande-son :- Doom Eternal- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Hades- Ori and the Will of the Wisps- The Last of Us Part IIMeilleur design audio :- Doom Eternal- Half-Life: Alyx- Ghost of Tsushima- Resident Evil 3- The Last of Us Part IIJeu le plus impactant :- If found...- Kentucky Route Zero:TV Edition- Spiritfarer- Tell me why- Through the Darkest of TimesJeu avec le meilleur suivi :- Apex Legends- Call of Duty: Warzone- Destiny 2- Fornite- No Man's SkyMeilleur jeu indépendant :- Carrion- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockoiut- Hades- Spelunky 2- SpiritfarerMeilleur jeu mobile :- Among Us- Call of Duty Mobile- Genshin Impact- Legend of Runeterra- Pokémon Cafe MixJeu avec le meilleur soutien communautaire :- Apex Legends- Destiny 2- Fall Guys- Fortnite- No Man's Sky- ValorantMeilleur jeu en réalité augmentée :- Dreams- Half-Life: Alyx- Marvel's Iron Man VR- Star Wars: Squadrons- The Walking Dead: Saints & SinnersMeilleure innovation pour l'accessibilité :- Assassin's Creed Valhalla- Grounded- Hyperdot- The Last of Us Part II- Watch Dogs LegionMeilleur jeu d'action :- Doom Eternal- Hades- Half-Life: Alyx- Nioh 2- Streets of Rage 4Meilleur jeu d'action/aventure :- Assassin's Creed Valhalla- Ghost of Tsushima- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales- Ori and the Will of the Wisps- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order- The Last of Us Part IIMeilleur jeu de rôle :- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Genshin Impact- Persona 5 Royal- Wasteland 3- Yakuza: Like a DragonMeilleur jeu de combat :- Granblue Fantasy: Versus- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[CL-R]Meilleur jeu familial :- Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit- Minecraft Dungeons- Paper Mario: The Origami KingMeilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie :- Crusader Kings III- Desperados III- Gears Tactics- Microsoft Flight Simulator- XCOM: Chimera SquadMeilleur jeu de sports/course :- Dirt 5- F1 2020- FIFA 21- NBA 2K21- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2Meilleur jeu multijoueur :- Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Among Us- Call of Duty: Warzone- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout- ValorantMeilleur premier jeu :- Carrion- Mortal Shell- Raji: An Ancient Epic- Röki- PhasmophobiaMeilleur jeu e-sport :- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive- Fortnite- League of Legends- ValorantOutre Animal Crossing qui figure parmi les nommés pour le prix de jeu de l'année, on remarquera aussi les sept fois où Hades a été nommé, ce qui est une véritable prouesse pour un titre indépendant.