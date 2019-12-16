  • Mon attente

Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded! A paraître sur Switch

News Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded! (Switch)

NIS America annonce la sortie de Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded sur Switch

Sorti initialement sur PSP, le spin-off de la série Disgaea viendra croiser le fer sur Switch à l'automne

News
C'est sur Twitter que NIS America a officialisé la sortie de la compilation Prinny sur la console hybride de Nintendo. Cette compilation réunira les deux jeux sortis sur PSP, à savoir Prinny : Can I Really Be the Hero ? et Prinny 2 : Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!.

Les pingouins aperçus dans la série Disgaea feront donc leur grand retour dans cette compilation. Evidemment, les deux jeux viendront avec les DLC sortis mais surtout bénéficieront d'une refonte graphique. Les deux jeux sont des plateformers/RPG à scrolling horizontal laissant la part belle à l'action.
La compilation Prinny 1-2 : Exploded and Reloaded sortira cet automne, on ne manquera de vous donner la date exacte aussitôt qu'elle sera connue.

