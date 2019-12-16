News Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded! (Switch)
NIS America annonce la sortie de Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded sur Switch
Sorti initialement sur PSP, le spin-off de la série Disgaea viendra croiser le fer sur Switch à l'automneNews
Les pingouins aperçus dans la série Disgaea feront donc leur grand retour dans cette compilation. Evidemment, les deux jeux viendront avec les DLC sortis mais surtout bénéficieront d'une refonte graphique. Les deux jeux sont des plateformers/RPG à scrolling horizontal laissant la part belle à l'action.
La compilation Prinny 1-2 : Exploded and Reloaded sortira cet automne, on ne manquera de vous donner la date exacte aussitôt qu'elle sera connue.
Get a double dose of "DOOD" with Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded! Updated graphics, intense gameplay, and TWO thrilling chapters of Prinny’s rise to the top await you, dood! Coming 2020 exclusively to Nintendo Switch. Learn more at https://t.co/R18IIME0xB! #PrinnyOneTwo pic.twitter.com/40dwKFrvGK— NIS America, Inc. (@NISAmerica) March 5, 2020
Commentaires sur l'article
Cet article vous a intéressé ? Vous souhaitez réagir, engager une discussion ? Ecrivez simplement un commentaire.