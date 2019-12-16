News Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded! (Switch)

Get a double dose of "DOOD" with Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded! Updated graphics, intense gameplay, and TWO thrilling chapters of Prinny’s rise to the top await you, dood! Coming 2020 exclusively to Nintendo Switch. Learn more at https://t.co/R18IIME0xB! #PrinnyOneTwo pic.twitter.com/40dwKFrvGK — NIS America, Inc. (@NISAmerica) March 5, 2020

C'est sur Twitter que NIS America a officialisé la sortie de la compilation Prinny sur la console hybride de Nintendo. Cette compilation réunira les deux jeux sortis sur PSP, à savoir Prinny : Can I Really Be the Hero ? et Prinny 2 : Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!.Les pingouins aperçus dans la série Disgaea feront donc leur grand retour dans cette compilation. Evidemment, les deux jeux viendront avec les DLC sortis mais surtout bénéficieront d'une refonte graphique. Les deux jeux sont des plateformers/RPG à scrolling horizontal laissant la part belle à l'action.La compilation Prinny 1-2 : Exploded and Reloaded sortira cet automne, on ne manquera de vous donner la date exacte aussitôt qu'elle sera connue.