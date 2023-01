De nouvelles informations sur Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak dévoilées la semaine prochaine

The Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event returns on Feb. 1, 3 PM PST/ 23:00 GMT! Find out what's coming in Free Title Update 4, including a returning Elder Dragon, the latest roadmap, and more!



Hosted by Elgado's lead scientist, Bahari (VA: @voxbyj00lz). pic.twitter.com/SU7tD4UUDr