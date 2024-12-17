Nintendo Music s'offre du Zelda pour sa mise à jour du mardi
C'est un jeu Zelda qui complète le catalogue du service Nintendo Music, disponible sur smartphone et accessible à tout abonné Nintendo Switch Online. Quel jeu et quels thèmes sont inclus ? On vous dit tout dans cette news.News
Avec cet ajout, ce sont pas moins de 186 thèmes différents qui sont ajoutés pour le plus grand plaisir de nos douces oreilles, pour un total de 5h24 d'écoute à découvrir dès maintenant dans l'application.
- The Ballad of the Goddess
- An Ages-Old Tale
- File Select
- Islands in the Sky
- The First Omen
- The Knight Academy
- Skyloft
- Before the Goddess Statue
- A Moment with Zelda
- Something's Wrong
- Groose Appears
- Groose Appears Uneasy
- Groose Appears Nervous
- Waterfall Cave
- Loftwing Located
- Flight Training
- Wing Ceremony Opening
- The Wing Ceremony
- Wing Ceremony Winner
- An Audience with the Goddess
- The Goddess's Blessing
- Among the Clouds
- The Black Tornado
- The Second Omen
- What Happened to Zelda?
- The Spirit's Guidance
- Fi's Theme
- Raise the Sword Skyward
- Tablet Acquired
- A Column of Light Emerges
- Determination
- Braving the Unknown
- House Theme
- The Bazaar
- Gliding with a Loftwing
- Seeing the Surface
- The Sealed Grounds
- Battle Theme
- The Third Omen
- The Sealed Temple
- Faron Woods
- Under Attack
- Encounter with a Kikwi
- Chasing after Machi
- Conversations with Kikwis
- The Kikwi Elder
- Temple Entrance
- The Skyview Temple
- A Strong Foe
- Ghirahim Demon Lord
- A Duel with Ghirahim
- Skyview Spring
- The Language of the Gods
- Fi's Translation
- The Statue of the Goddess
- A Small Island
- Beedle's Airshop
- Eldin Volcano
- Meeting the Mogmas
- Beneath Eldin Volcano
- Tubert Tunnels
- The Thrill Digger Digsite
- Thrill Digger
- The Earth Temple
- A Fierce Fight
- The Dragon's Obstacle
- Boulder Trap
- Scaldera Appears
- Scaldera & Tentalus Battles
- An Emotional Vision
- Lanayru Desert
- The Lanayru Mining Facility
- Ghirahim's Assault
- Groose Swoops In
- Groose Gets Grounded
- Grooseland
- An Excerpt from the Ballard of the Goddess
- Learning the Ballard of the Goddess
- The Old Woman's Wisdom
- The Imprisoned is Freed
- The Imprisoned Battle
- The Sealing Spike
- A Successful Sealing
- Groose Makes Peace
- Scrapper Lives
- The Ballad of the Goddess (Harp Acc.)
- The Lumpy Pumpkin
- A Duet with Kina
- The Statue's Melody: Farore's Courage
- Learning Farore's Courage
- Farore's Courage (Harp Acc.)
- Empty Spirit Vessel
- Farore's Silent Realm
- The Guardian's Give Chase
- Full Spirit Vessel
- Silent Realm Cleared
- Inside the Great Tree
- Lake Floria
- Water Dragon Restored
- Dragon's Den
- The Ancient Cistern
- The Cursed Bokoblins
- Koloktos Takes Shape
- Moldarach & Koloktos Battles
- Koloktos Battle (Second Phase)
- Strengthening the Goddess Sword
- The Statue's Melody: Nayru's Wisdom
- Learning Nayru's Wisdom
- Nayru's Wisdom (Harp Acc.)
- Nayru's Silent Realm
- The Lanayru Sand Sea
- Sailing the Sand Sea
- Cart Ride
- The Pirate Stronghold
- Outside the Sandship
- Inside the Sandship
- The Statue's Melody: Din's Power
- Learning Din's Power
- Din's Power (Harp Acc.)
- Din's Silent Realm
- The Volcano Summit
- The Fire Sanctuary
- The Mogma Elder
- Conversing with Mogmas
- Runaway Plats
- The Gate of Time Activates
- Groose's Determination
- The Temple of Hylia
- Reuniting with Zelda
- The Master Sword's Ultimate Form
- Levias, Great Spirit of the Skies
- Ocular Parasite Bilocyte Battle
- The Imprisoned Takes Flight
- The Flooded Woods
- Tracing Down the Tadtones
- All Tadtones Accounted For
- An Excerpt from the Song of the Hero (Water Dragon)
- Infiltrating Eldin Volcano
- An Excerpt from the Song of the Hero (Fire Dragon)
- An Excerpt from the Song of the Hero (Thunder Dragon)
- An Excerpt from the Song of the Hero (Great Sky Spirit)
- The Song of the Hero?
- The Song of the Hero
- The Song of the Hero (Harp Acc.)
- The Goddess's Silent Realm
- The Sky Keep Appears
- To The Sky Keep
- The Sky Keep
- A Wish to the Triforce
- A Return to the Surface
- The Horde Attacks
- Showdown with Ghirahim (First Phase)
- Showdown with Ghirahim (Second Phase)
- The Ressurection Ritual
- Demise Restored
- Evil Incarnate Awakens
- Confronting Demise
- Demise Battle
- Demise Strike
- Demise is Eradicated
- Parting Ways with Fi
- Companionship Concluded
- Thank You, Master Link
- The Sheikah's Duty
- A Tale of Origins
- Staff Credits
- The Epilogue
- Bamboo Island
- Clean Cut
- Pumpkin Pull
- Party Wheel
- Dodoh's High Dive
- Bug Heaven
- Batreaux's Theme
- Batreaux's Transformation
- Dozing until Dawn
- Dozing until Dusk
- Material's Acquired
- Item Acquired
- Got a Treasure
- Important Item Acquired
- Heart Container Acquired
- Rupoor Acquired
- Puzzle Solved
- Game Saved
- Game Over
Rappelons que pour pouvoir écouter ces heures de douces mélodies, il est nécessaire d'avoir un abonnement Nintendo Switch Online actif. Ces 186 musiques de Skyward Sword s'ajoutent aux thèmes déjà disponibles que sont Ocarina of Time et Breath of the Wild.
La seule sélection des morceaux principaux vous prendra 2h13 nous indique l'application. Précisons par ailleurs que si vous avez un thème absolument préféré, vous pouvez l'apprécier en version longue, Nintendo en a inclus 111 compatibles avec ce mode d'écoute.
Les 186 morceaux de The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword sont disponibles dès maintenant dans l'application Nintendo Music.
Source : Nintendolife
