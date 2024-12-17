Rechercher sur Puissance Nintendo
Nintendo Music Disponible sur mobile depuis le 31/10/2024
News Nintendo Music (mobile)

Nintendo Music s'offre du Zelda pour sa mise à jour du mardi

C'est un jeu Zelda qui complète le catalogue du service Nintendo Music, disponible sur smartphone et accessible à tout abonné Nintendo Switch Online. Quel jeu et quels thèmes sont inclus ? On vous dit tout dans cette news.

News
Le mardi matin, c'est le jour de la mise à jour hebdomadaire de Nintendo Music ! Et cette semaine, c'est rien moins qu'un jeu Zelda qui est ajouté au catalogue musical : The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, sorti en 2011 sur Wii puis en version HD sur Switch en 2021.

Avec cet ajout, ce sont pas moins de 186 thèmes différents qui sont ajoutés pour le plus grand plaisir de nos douces oreilles, pour un total de 5h24 d'écoute à découvrir dès maintenant dans l'application.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword dans Nintendo Music avec 186 thèmes
Voici la liste de tous les thèmes ajoutés :
  1. The Ballad of the Goddess
  2. An Ages-Old Tale
  3. File Select
  4. Islands in the Sky
  5. The First Omen
  6. The Knight Academy
  7. Skyloft
  8. Before the Goddess Statue
  9. A Moment with Zelda
  10. Something's Wrong
  11. Groose Appears
  12. Groose Appears Uneasy
  13. Groose Appears Nervous
  14. Waterfall Cave
  15. Loftwing Located
  16. Flight Training
  17. Wing Ceremony Opening
  18. The Wing Ceremony
  19. Wing Ceremony Winner
  20. An Audience with the Goddess
  21. The Goddess's Blessing
  22. Among the Clouds
  23. The Black Tornado
  24. The Second Omen
  25. What Happened to Zelda?
  26. The Spirit's Guidance
  27. Fi's Theme
  28. Raise the Sword Skyward
  29. Tablet Acquired
  30. A Column of Light Emerges
  31. Determination
  32. Braving the Unknown
  33. House Theme
  34. The Bazaar
  35. Gliding with a Loftwing
  36. Seeing the Surface
  37. The Sealed Grounds
  38. Battle Theme
  39. The Third Omen
  40. The Sealed Temple
  41. Faron Woods
  42. Under Attack
  43. Encounter with a Kikwi
  44. Chasing after Machi
  45. Conversations with Kikwis
  46. The Kikwi Elder
  47. Temple Entrance
  48. The Skyview Temple
  49. A Strong Foe
  50. Ghirahim Demon Lord
  51. A Duel with Ghirahim
  52. Skyview Spring
  53. The Language of the Gods
  54. Fi's Translation
  55. The Statue of the Goddess
  56. A Small Island
  57. Beedle's Airshop
  58. Eldin Volcano
  59. Meeting the Mogmas
  60. Beneath Eldin Volcano
  61. Tubert Tunnels
  62. The Thrill Digger Digsite
  63. Thrill Digger
  64. The Earth Temple
  65. A Fierce Fight
  66. The Dragon's Obstacle
  67. Boulder Trap
  68. Scaldera Appears
  69. Scaldera & Tentalus Battles
  70. An Emotional Vision
  71. Lanayru Desert
  72. The Lanayru Mining Facility
  73. Ghirahim's Assault
  74. Groose Swoops In
  75. Groose Gets Grounded
  76. Grooseland
  77. An Excerpt from the Ballard of the Goddess
  78. Learning the Ballard of the Goddess
  79. The Old Woman's Wisdom
  80. The Imprisoned is Freed
  81. The Imprisoned Battle
  82. The Sealing Spike
  83. A Successful Sealing
  84. Groose Makes Peace
  85. Scrapper Lives
  86. The Ballad of the Goddess (Harp Acc.)
  87. The Lumpy Pumpkin
  88. A Duet with Kina
  89. The Statue's Melody: Farore's Courage
  90. Learning Farore's Courage
  91. Farore's Courage (Harp Acc.)
  92. Empty Spirit Vessel
  93. Farore's Silent Realm
  94. The Guardian's Give Chase
  95. Full Spirit Vessel
  96. Silent Realm Cleared
  97. Inside the Great Tree
  98. Lake Floria
  99. Water Dragon Restored
  100. Dragon's Den
  101. The Ancient Cistern
  102. The Cursed Bokoblins
  103. Koloktos Takes Shape
  104. Moldarach & Koloktos Battles
  105. Koloktos Battle (Second Phase)
  106. Strengthening the Goddess Sword
  107. The Statue's Melody: Nayru's Wisdom
  108. Learning Nayru's Wisdom
  109. Nayru's Wisdom (Harp Acc.)
  110. Nayru's Silent Realm
  111. The Lanayru Sand Sea
  112. Sailing the Sand Sea
  113. Cart Ride
  114. The Pirate Stronghold
  115. Outside the Sandship
  116. Inside the Sandship
  117. The Statue's Melody: Din's Power
  118. Learning Din's Power
  119. Din's Power (Harp Acc.)
  120. Din's Silent Realm
  121. The Volcano Summit
  122. The Fire Sanctuary
  123. The Mogma Elder
  124. Conversing with Mogmas
  125. Runaway Plats
  126. The Gate of Time Activates
  127. Groose's Determination
  128. The Temple of Hylia
  129. Reuniting with Zelda
  130. The Master Sword's Ultimate Form
  131. Levias, Great Spirit of the Skies
  132. Ocular Parasite Bilocyte Battle
  133. The Imprisoned Takes Flight
  134. The Flooded Woods
  135. Tracing Down the Tadtones
  136. All Tadtones Accounted For
  137. An Excerpt from the Song of the Hero (Water Dragon)
  138. Infiltrating Eldin Volcano
  139. An Excerpt from the Song of the Hero (Fire Dragon)
  140. An Excerpt from the Song of the Hero (Thunder Dragon)
  141. An Excerpt from the Song of the Hero (Great Sky Spirit)
  142. The Song of the Hero?
  143. The Song of the Hero
  144. The Song of the Hero (Harp Acc.)
  145. The Goddess's Silent Realm
  146. The Sky Keep Appears
  147. To The Sky Keep
  148. The Sky Keep
  149. A Wish to the Triforce
  150. A Return to the Surface
  151. The Horde Attacks
  152. Showdown with Ghirahim (First Phase)
  153. Showdown with Ghirahim (Second Phase)
  154. The Ressurection Ritual
  155. Demise Restored
  156. Evil Incarnate Awakens
  157. Confronting Demise
  158. Demise Battle
  159. Demise Strike
  160. Demise is Eradicated
  161. Parting Ways with Fi
  162. Companionship Concluded
  163. Thank You, Master Link
  164. The Sheikah's Duty
  165. A Tale of Origins
  166. Staff Credits
  167. The Epilogue
  168. Bamboo Island
  169. Clean Cut
  170. Pumpkin Pull
  171. Party Wheel
  172. Dodoh's High Dive
  173. Bug Heaven
  174. Batreaux's Theme
  175. Batreaux's Transformation
  176. Dozing until Dawn
  177. Dozing until Dusk
  178. Material's Acquired
  179. Item Acquired
  180. Got a Treasure
  181. Important Item Acquired
  182. Heart Container Acquired
  183. Rupoor Acquired
  184. Puzzle Solved
  185. Game Saved
  186. Game Over

Rappelons que pour pouvoir écouter ces heures de douces mélodies, il est nécessaire d'avoir un abonnement Nintendo Switch Online actif. Ces 186 musiques de Skyward Sword s'ajoutent aux thèmes déjà disponibles que sont Ocarina of Time et Breath of the Wild.

La seule sélection des morceaux principaux vous prendra 2h13 nous indique l'application. Précisons par ailleurs que si vous avez un thème absolument préféré, vous pouvez l'apprécier en version longue, Nintendo en a inclus 111 compatibles avec ce mode d'écoute.

Les 186 morceaux de The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword sont disponibles dès maintenant dans l'application Nintendo Music.

Source : Nintendolife
