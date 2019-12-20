Nintendo Switch Sortie le 03/03/2017 Nom court Switch

News Nintendo Switch (Switch)

Regard sur le line-up de fin d'année

Nous en avons pas mal débattu lors de notre dernier PNCAST, les titres officiels Nintendo devant sortir d'ici là fin de l'année risquent d'être peau de chagrin. Mais du côté des autres éditeurs, la liste est longue, de quoi nous permettre d'avoir tout de même une fin d'année bien remplie, à moduler selon vos goûts personnels.

News
Nous ne mettrons pas dans ce listing les titres faisant l'objet de rumeurs ou de création de pages au sein de revendeurs alors qu'ils n'ont pas été officialisés, ce listing peut donc s'enrichir de quelques titres et grosses compilations (qui a dit Mario ?) dans les jours et semaines qui vont suivre. L'important est de montrer que l'on ne va pas mourir de faim sur notre console Switch, même si la communication de Nintendo est atone pour le moment.

Quelques dates peuvent varier légèrement de quelques jours, selon les continents, mais on reste dans les mêmes eaux pour la France. Précisons que les titres évoqués bénéficient tous d'une sortie physique, les titres réellement disponibles durant cette période de fin d'année seront donc beaucoup plus importants car il faudra rajouter tous les titres en version dématérialisée uniquement, dont nous sommes loin de connaître tous les détails et leur calendrier de sortie.

Dernière précision, nous ne pouvons pas mettre toutes les bande-annonces des jeux, cela rendrait illisible la page. Nous avons fait le choix de mettre le maximum de vidéos pour les titres sortant très bientôt au mois d'août, puis quelques vidéos ponctuelles pour les autres mois, l'important étant d'avoir un visuel global du calendrier.

Jeux en version physique

Août 2020

PGA Tour 2K21 – 21 août

PGA TOUR 2K21 - Announcement Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Collar X Malice -Unlimited - 21 août
Collar X Malice (édition standard) - 21 août

Collar X Malice - Unlimited - Official Launch Trailer17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Pinstripe - 21 août (ressortie physique que l'on peut acquérir sur Amazon UK)

Pinstripe - Nintendo Switch Trailer17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Giraffe and Annika: Musical Mayhem Edition – 25 août (US), 28 août (Europe)

Giraffe and Annika - Characters and Gameplay Trailer Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Tracks Edition – 25 août

Gear.Club Unlimited 2: Tracks Edition - Trailer17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee Limited Edition – 25 août
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee – 25 août

Oddworld Munch's Oddysee * Trailer * Switch17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Street Power Soccer – 25 août

Street Power Football Gameplay (PC,PS4,XOne,Switch)17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
House Flipper – 25 août

House Flipper - Switch Trailer17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – 28 août

PS4, NSW, PC | CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS TUTORIAL17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Jump Force Deluxe Edition – 28 août

Jump Force - Nintendo Switch Release Date Trailer17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Nexomon Extinction – 28 août

Nexomon Extinction Overview Trailer Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
Pode - 28 août (le jeu est sorti depuis deux ans mais bénéficie d'une ressortie physique, disponible auprès d'Amazon UK)

Pode Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Septembre 2020

Ary and the Secret of Seasons – 1er septembre
NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition – 4 septembre
NBA 2K21 – 4 septembre
RPG Maker MV – 8 septembre
Avicii Invector Encore edition - 8 septembre (une démo est disponible sur l'eShop)
Tin & Kuna – 10 septembre
WWE 2K Battlegrounds – 18 septembre
Void Bastards – 18 septembre (US)
Speed 3 Grand Prix – 22 septembre
Human: Fall Flat Anniversary Edition – 25 septembre (US)
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia – 25 septembre
Zengeon - 25 septembre
Untitled Goose Game – 29 septembre
The Persistence – 29 septembre

Ary and the Secret of Seasons - Features Trailer Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Speed 3: Grand Prix - Nintendo Switch Trailer17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Octobre 2020

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector’s Edition – 6 octobre
FIFA 21 Legacy Edition – 9 octobre
Robotics;Notes Elite & Dash Double Pack – 13 octobre
Prinny 1-2: Exploded and Reloaded – 13 octobre
Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed – 16 octobre
Remothered: Broken Porcelain – 20 octobre
Cadence of Hyrule – 23 octobre
Transformers: Battlegrounds – 23 octobre
Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 30 octobre
Mad Rat Dead – 30 octobre

Remothered:Broken Porcelain Gameplay Trailer Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Cadence of Hyrule - Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - Season Pass17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Robotics;Notes Double Pack - Character Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Mad Rat Dead - New Trailer Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Novembre 2020

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia Deluxe Edition – 3 novembre
Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia – 3 novembre
Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! – 6 novembre
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Divine Edition – 10 novembre
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 10 novembre
XIII Limited Edition – 10 novembre
Cris Tales – 17 novembre

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin - Introduction Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

XIII Remake - Debut Gameplay Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Cris Tales - 8 Minutes of Gameplay17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Décembre 2020

Pretty Princess Party

Pretty Princess Party - Demo Trailer (Nintendo Switch™)17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Fin 2020 (sans autre précision pour le moment)

Harvest Moon: One World
Fuser
Bladed Fury
Iris Fall

Harvest Moon: One World debut trailer17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Fuser - Gameplay Reveal Trailer - Nintendo Switch17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Bladed Fury - Announcement Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Iris.Fall Announcement Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Autres sorties programmées au cours de cette fin d'année (courant de cet hiver)


Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne Collector’s Edition
Atelier Ryza 2
Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne Day One Edition –
Ever Forward

Titres référencés TBA 2020 (donc pouvant sortir d'ici la fin de l'année)

Bravely Default II
No More Heroes 3
Doom Eternal
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Digimon Survive
Empire of Sin
Supermarket Shriek
Truck Driver
Adam’s Venture: Origins
The Survivalists
Ys Origin

Les titres annoncés pour 2021

Fallen Legion Revenants – Vanguard Edition
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – Pact Edition
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – Frontline Edition
Saviors of Sapphire Wings/ Stranger of Sword City Revisited (new)


Les titres annoncés sans date

New Pokemon Snap
Gods & Monsters
Metroid Prime 4
Bayonetta 3
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Monstrum
Zelda Breath of The Wild 2


A noter que pour les Shin Megami Tensei III et V, nous attendons les précisions concernant leur arrivée sous forme physique.

Sorties amiibo

Joker – 2 octobre
Hero – 2 octobre

Livres

The Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Box Set – 20 octobre
Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show, Vol. 2 – 10 novembre
The Art of Shantae – 1er décembre
Super Mario Bros. Manga Mania – 8 décembre
Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Nintendo’s Legendary CEO – liste au 13 avril 2021 sur Amazon.com, texte en anglais, pas de précision pour les sorties en langue française pour le moment.

Nous nous sommes appuyés sur un premier inventaire effectué par Nintendo Everything

Commentaires sur l'article

Cet article vous a intéressé ? Vous souhaitez réagir, engager une discussion ? Ecrivez simplement un commentaire.

Aucun commentaire. Soyez le premier à réagir !

Ecoutez notre Podcast : le PNCAST


PNCAST : résultats trimestriels et Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Soutenez PN : achetez ces jeux !

Articles en relation

Dernières infos Nintendo

MonPN : la communauté Nintendo par PNConnectez-vous ou créez un compte en quelques clics

Vous aussi, partagez votre passion, Rejoignez-nous !
Découvrir MonPN

Connexion

Vous avez déjà un compte sur MonPN (ou sur le forum) ? Identifiez-vous simplement !

Créer un compte

Vous n'avez pas encore de compte ? Créez-en un simplement en remplissant le formulaire ci-dessous. C'est totalement gratuit.

MonPN, késako ?

MonPN est l'espace membre de Puissance Nintendo. Avoir un compte MonPN donne accès à une multitude de fonctionnalités, totalement gratuitement :

  • Le Forum et ses 700.000 messages
  • Réagir aux articles
  • Devenir Fan des jeux, personnalités, séries de jeux...
  • Noter les jeux
  • Ecrire des tests
  • et bien plus !

MonPN : la communauté Nintendo par PNConnexion réussie

Vous êtes désormais connecté.

Retournez sur la page d'accueil

×