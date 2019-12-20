News Nintendo Switch (Switch)

Nous ne mettrons pas dans ce listing les titres faisant l'objet de rumeurs ou de création de pages au sein de revendeurs alors qu'ils n'ont pas été officialisés, ce listing peut donc s'enrichir de quelques titres et grosses compilations (qui a dit Mario ?) dans les jours et semaines qui vont suivre. L'important est de montrer que l'on ne va pas mourir de faim sur notre console Switch, même si la communication de Nintendo est atone pour le moment.





Jeux en version physique

Août 2020

PGA Tour 2K21 – 21 août



PGA TOUR 2K21 - Announcement Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD 17/08/2020

Collar X Malice -Unlimited - 21 août

Collar X Malice (édition standard) - 21 août



Collar X Malice - Unlimited - Official Launch Trailer 17/08/2020

Pinstripe - 21 août (ressortie physique que l'on peut acquérir sur Amazon UK



Pinstripe - Nintendo Switch Trailer 17/08/2020

Giraffe and Annika: Musical Mayhem Edition – 25 août (US), 28 août (Europe)





Giraffe and Annika - Characters and Gameplay Trailer Nintendo Switch HD 17/08/2020

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Tracks Edition – 25 août



Gear.Club Unlimited 2: Tracks Edition - Trailer 17/08/2020

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee Limited Edition – 25 août

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee – 25 août



Oddworld Munch's Oddysee * Trailer * Switch 17/08/2020

Street Power Soccer – 25 août



Street Power Football Gameplay (PC,PS4,XOne,Switch) 17/08/2020

House Flipper – 25 août



House Flipper - Switch Trailer 17/08/2020

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – 28 août





PS4, NSW, PC | CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS TUTORIAL 17/08/2020

Jump Force Deluxe Edition – 28 août



Jump Force - Nintendo Switch Release Date Trailer 17/08/2020

Nexomon Extinction – 28 août



Nexomon Extinction Overview Trailer Nintendo Switch HD 17/08/2020



Pode - 28 août (le jeu est sorti depuis deux ans mais bénéficie d'une ressortie physique, disponible auprès d' Amazon UK



Pode Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch 17/08/2020

Septembre 2020

Ary and the Secret of Seasons – 1er septembre

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition – 4 septembre

NBA 2K21 – 4 septembre

RPG Maker MV – 8 septembre

Avicii Invector Encore edition - 8 septembre (une démo est disponible sur l'eShop)



Tin & Kuna – 10 septembre

WWE 2K Battlegrounds – 18 septembre

Void Bastards – 18 septembre (US)

Speed 3 Grand Prix – 22 septembre

Human: Fall Flat Anniversary Edition – 25 septembre (US)

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia – 25 septembre

Zengeon - 25 septembre

Untitled Goose Game – 29 septembre

The Persistence – 29 septembre





Ary and the Secret of Seasons - Features Trailer Nintendo Switch HD 17/08/2020 Speed 3: Grand Prix - Nintendo Switch Trailer 17/08/2020

Octobre 2020

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector’s Edition – 6 octobre

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition – 9 octobre

Robotics;Notes Elite & Dash Double Pack – 13 octobre

Prinny 1-2: Exploded and Reloaded – 13 octobre

Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed – 16 octobre

Remothered: Broken Porcelain – 20 octobre

Cadence of Hyrule – 23 octobre

Transformers: Battlegrounds – 23 octobre

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 30 octobre

Mad Rat Dead – 30 octobre



Remothered:Broken Porcelain Gameplay Trailer Nintendo Switch HD 17/08/2020

Cadence of Hyrule - Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - Season Pass 17/08/2020

Robotics;Notes Double Pack - Character Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD 17/08/2020

Mad Rat Dead - New Trailer Nintendo Switch HD 17/08/2020

Novembre 2020

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia Deluxe Edition – 3 novembre

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia – 3 novembre

Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! – 6 novembre

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Divine Edition – 10 novembre

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 10 novembre

XIII Limited Edition – 10 novembre

Cris Tales – 17 novembre



Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch 17/08/2020



Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin - Introduction Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD 17/08/2020



XIII Remake - Debut Gameplay Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD 17/08/2020 Cris Tales - 8 Minutes of Gameplay 17/08/2020

Décembre 2020

Pretty Princess Party



Pretty Princess Party - Demo Trailer (Nintendo Switch™) 17/08/2020

Fin 2020 (sans autre précision pour le moment)

Harvest Moon: One World

Fuser

Bladed Fury

Iris Fall



Harvest Moon: One World debut trailer 17/08/2020 Fuser - Gameplay Reveal Trailer - Nintendo Switch 17/08/2020



Bladed Fury - Announcement Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD 17/08/2020



Iris.Fall Announcement Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD 17/08/2020

Autres sorties programmées au cours de cette fin d'année (courant de cet hiver)





Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne Collector’s Edition

Atelier Ryza 2

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne Day One Edition –

Ever Forward





Titres référencés TBA 2020 (donc pouvant sortir d'ici la fin de l'année)

Bravely Default II

No More Heroes 3

Doom Eternal

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Digimon Survive

Empire of Sin

Supermarket Shriek

Truck Driver

The Survivalists

Ys Origin







Les titres annoncés pour 2021

Fallen Legion Revenants – Vanguard Edition

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – Pact Edition

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – Frontline Edition

Saviors of Sapphire Wings/ Stranger of Sword City Revisited (new)









Les titres annoncés sans date

New Pokemon Snap

Gods & Monsters

Metroid Prime 4

Bayonetta 3

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Monstrum

Zelda Breath of The Wild 2









A noter que pour les Shin Megami Tensei III et V, nous attendons les précisions concernant leur arrivée sous forme physique.





Sorties amiibo

Joker – 2 octobre

Hero – 2 octobre



Livres The Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Box Set – 20 octobre

Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show, Vol. 2 – 10 novembre

The Art of Shantae – 1er décembre

Super Mario Bros. Manga Mania – 8 décembre

Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Nintendo’s Legendary CEO – liste au 13 avril 2021 sur Amazon.com, texte en anglais, pas de précision pour les sorties en langue française pour le moment.





