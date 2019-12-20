News Nintendo Switch (Switch)
Regard sur le line-up de fin d'année
Nous en avons pas mal débattu lors de notre dernier PNCAST, les titres officiels Nintendo devant sortir d'ici là fin de l'année risquent d'être peau de chagrin. Mais du côté des autres éditeurs, la liste est longue, de quoi nous permettre d'avoir tout de même une fin d'année bien remplie, à moduler selon vos goûts personnels.News
Jeux en version physique
Août 2020
PGA TOUR 2K21 - Announcement Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020
Collar X Malice (édition standard) - 21 août
Giraffe and Annika - Characters and Gameplay Trailer Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee – 25 août
PS4, NSW, PC | CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS TUTORIAL17/08/2020
Septembre 2020
NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition – 4 septembre
NBA 2K21 – 4 septembre
RPG Maker MV – 8 septembre
WWE 2K Battlegrounds – 18 septembre
Void Bastards – 18 septembre (US)
Speed 3 Grand Prix – 22 septembre
Human: Fall Flat Anniversary Edition – 25 septembre (US)
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia – 25 septembre
The Persistence – 29 septembre
Ary and the Secret of Seasons - Features Trailer Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020
Speed 3: Grand Prix - Nintendo Switch Trailer17/08/2020
Octobre 2020
FIFA 21 Legacy Edition – 9 octobre
Robotics;Notes Elite & Dash Double Pack – 13 octobre
Prinny 1-2: Exploded and Reloaded – 13 octobre
Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed – 16 octobre
Remothered: Broken Porcelain – 20 octobre
Cadence of Hyrule – 23 octobre
Transformers: Battlegrounds – 23 octobre
Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 30 octobre
Mad Rat Dead – 30 octobre
Remothered:Broken Porcelain Gameplay Trailer Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020
Cadence of Hyrule - Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - Season Pass17/08/2020
Robotics;Notes Double Pack - Character Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020
Mad Rat Dead - New Trailer Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020
Novembre 2020
Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia – 3 novembre
Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! – 6 novembre
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Divine Edition – 10 novembre
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 10 novembre
XIII Limited Edition – 10 novembre
Cris Tales – 17 novembre
Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch17/08/2020
Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin - Introduction Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020
XIII Remake - Debut Gameplay Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020
Cris Tales - 8 Minutes of Gameplay17/08/2020
Décembre 2020
Fin 2020 (sans autre précision pour le moment)
Fuser
Bladed Fury
Iris Fall
Harvest Moon: One World debut trailer17/08/2020
Fuser - Gameplay Reveal Trailer - Nintendo Switch17/08/2020
Bladed Fury - Announcement Trailer for Nintendo Switch HD17/08/2020
Autres sorties programmées au cours de cette fin d'année (courant de cet hiver)
Atelier Ryza 2
Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne Day One Edition –
Ever Forward
Titres référencés TBA 2020 (donc pouvant sortir d'ici la fin de l'année)
No More Heroes 3
Doom Eternal
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Digimon Survive
Empire of Sin
Supermarket Shriek
Truck Driver
Les titres annoncés pour 2021
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – Pact Edition
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – Frontline Edition
Saviors of Sapphire Wings/ Stranger of Sword City Revisited (new)
Les titres annoncés sans date
Gods & Monsters
Metroid Prime 4
Bayonetta 3
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Monstrum
Sorties amiibo
Hero – 2 octobre
LivresThe Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Box Set – 20 octobre
Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show, Vol. 2 – 10 novembre
The Art of Shantae – 1er décembre
Super Mario Bros. Manga Mania – 8 décembre
Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Nintendo’s Legendary CEO – liste au 13 avril 2021 sur Amazon.com, texte en anglais, pas de précision pour les sorties en langue française pour le moment.
