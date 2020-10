News Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch)

Meow, meow meow meow!



*Translation*

Happy #NationalCatDay! To celebrate, we asked a professional "meow" narrator to let you know that Mario & friends are excited to pounce like cats when #SuperMario3DWorld + Bowser’s Fury arrives on #NintendoSwitch 2/12!https://t.co/VgTASqLGp6 pic.twitter.com/EXsfq8A8P9