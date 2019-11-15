News Streets of Rage 4 (Switch)
L'OST de Streets of Rage 4 sera aussi disponible à la vente le 30 avril
L'OST de Streets of Rage 4 sera disponible le même jour que le jeu, avec plusieurs éditions au programme.News
L'OST contiendra donc 35 titres. L'album sera disponible sur les plateformes en ligne : Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Amazonmusic, bandcamp et bien d'autres.
Streets of Rage 4 OST will also release on launch, April 30!— Lizardcube (@lizardcube) April 22, 2020
- 35 new tracks available on digital platforms Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple & more
- Double vinyl with original artwork by @ayanokoshiro
- Release by @BraveWaveMusic & @mutantninjaplay
- Info: https://t.co/5nfeXNkzc2 pic.twitter.com/KGrEZsLp2z
Une sortie en vinyle est également prévu. Les 35 titres seront disponible dans un coffret réunissant vinyles, avec une cover exclusive réalisée par Hitoshi Ariga et Ayano Koshiro l(e frère de Yuzo), tous deux designers sur les épisodes Megadrive. Le coffret contiendra un livret réunissant des commentaires de chaque compositeur, mais aussi de l'équipe de développement.
On connaît également la tracklist complète :
- Main Theme of Streets of Rage 4 by Yuzo Koshiro
- Character Select by Yuzo Koshiro
- They're Back by Yuzo Koshiro
- The Streets by Olivier Deriviere
- Chill or Don't by Olivier Deriviere
- Overflow by Groundislava
- Call The Cops by Olivier Deriviere
- Funky HQ by Olivier Deriviere
- The Commissioner by XL Middleton
- The Storm Boat by Olivier Deriviere
- Nora by Keiji Yamagishi
- Ghost Fair by Olivier Deriviere
- Estel: Round 1 by Harumi Fujita
- The Undergrounds by Olivier Deriviere
- On Fire by Olivier Deriviere
- Barbon by Motohiro Kawashima
- Chow Time by Olivier Deriviere
- Do Joe by Olivier Deriviere
- Shiva by Yoko Shimomura
- Aphex Train by Olivier Deriviere
- Estel: Round 2 by Harumi Fujita
- An Exhibition by Olivier Deriviere
- Double Divas by Motohiro Kawashima
- Rising Up by Olivier Deriviere
- Maximum by Scattle
- 25 Years Ago by Olivier Deriviere
- DJ Kwashi by Motohiro Kawashima
- A Ki Ra by Olivier Deriviere
- Lift The Ground by Olivier Deriviere
- Mrs Y by Yuzo Koshiro
- Ti Un Fou by Olivier Deriviere
- Mr Y by Yuzo Koshiro
- Next Of Kin Showdown by Das Mortal
- Staff Roll by Motohiro Kawashima
- It's Extra by Motohiro Kawashima
On ne connaît pas encore les prix des différents formats, mais Dotemu promet plus d'informations la semaine prochaine.
