News Streets of Rage 4 (Switch)

Streets of Rage 4 OST will also release on launch, April 30!

- 35 new tracks available on digital platforms Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple & more

- Double vinyl with original artwork by @ayanokoshiro

- Release by @BraveWaveMusic & @mutantninjaplay

- Info: https://t.co/5nfeXNkzc2 pic.twitter.com/KGrEZsLp2z