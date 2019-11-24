News Salon de jeux vidéo

Salon de jeux vidéo Fait l'actu depuis août 2000

IGN détaille son événement numérique : le IGN Summer of Gaming

Encore un événement qui viendra tenter de combler l’annulation des salons de jeux vidéo de 2020. Voici le programme de l’événement du site américain IGN

Les festivités commenceront par un événement qui prendra à peu de choses près le créneau de l’E3. IGN Expo se tiendra les 5, 8 et 9 juin et présentera des titres de CD Projekt Red, Blizzard ou encore THQ. Des événements auront cependant lieu jusqu’au 24 juin, histoire d’accompagner les joueurs jusqu’au début de l’été (un moindre mal quand on choisit comme nom le Summer of Gaming)

Voici le programme en images :

June 4

Lancement du Summer of Gaming

June 5

Pre-show de charité contre le (la) COVID-19
Resident Evil 3 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par Hazeblade

IGN Expo :

Jeu non annoncé (Funcom / The Outsiders) - Gameplay exclusif d’un titre non annoncé
Jeu non annonce (Merge Games) - Annonce exclusive
Révélation d’un jeu encore non annoncé - Trailer d’annonce
Trailers:
Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Nacon)
Gameplay:
Blankos Block Party (Mythical Games)
Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry)
Observer: System Redux (Bloober Team) - Version PS5/XBOX SERIES X
Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Soleil Games)
Spellbreak (Proletariat, Inc)

June 6

Pre-Show Charity Stream
Fallout Series Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par TomatoAngus

PC Gaming Show
The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 1

June 7

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 2

June 8

Pre-Show Charity Stream
Doom Eternal Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par Xamide

Upload VR Showcase

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 3

IGN Expo jour 2:

Annonces :
Revival d’un classique encore non annoncé (Merge Games)
Jeu non annoncé (Fabraz)
Trailers:
Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios)
Dual Universe (Novaquark)
Pathfinder: Kingmaker (Deep Silver)
Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver)
XIII (Microids)

Previews:
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox) - Découverte du DLC “Bounty of Blood” avec Matt Cox
The Waylanders (Gato Studio)

Gameplay:
Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)
Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller)
Remnant: From the Ashes (Gunfire Games)

Interview:
David Hayter, doubleur originel de Solid Snake, parlera de Metal Gear.

June 9

Pre-Show Charity Stream
Bloodborne - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par heyZeusHeresToast

IGN Expo jour 3:

Annonces :
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA / ATLUS)
Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games)
Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Works) - Annonce de personnage

Humble Bundle Indies Showcase

Stronghold: Warlords (Firefly Studios)

Gameplay:
Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - gameplay de l’alpha
Iron Oath (Humble Bundle)
New World (Amazon Game Studios)
Skater XL (Easy Day Studios)
Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures)
Total War: Troy (Creative Assembly)
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)

Previews:
Blue Fire (Graffiti Games/Robi Studios)
Humankind (SEGA)

Interview:
Brian Fargo parlera de la création de Blizzard, et de Wasteland 3.

June 11

Pre-Show Charity Stream
Titanfall 2 - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par Bryonato

Stream de CD Projekt RED
EA Play LIVE

Gameplay:
Humankind (Amplitude Studios)

D’autres événements sont à prévoir

June 12

Charity Stream: Animal Crossing: Celebrity Island Tours

Avec Gary Whitta, Candice Patton, Simu Liu, Felicia Day, Shannon Woodward, Cliff Bleszinski, Matthew Mercer, Austin Creed, Michelle Zauner de Japanese Breakfast, Jessica Chobot, Lauren Lapkus, Naomi Kyle, the Merrell Twins, Andrea Rene, Alanah Pearce, Arin Hanson de Game Grumps

June 15

Pre-Show Charity Stream
Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par Rubbertoe64

Annonce:
Annonce d’un jeu encore inconnu - Trailer d’annonce

Trailers:
Castlestorm 2 (Zen Studios)
Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment)

Gameplay:
Corepunk (Artificial Core)
Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic)
Mafia: Definitive Edition (Hangar 13)
Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic)
Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus (Kasedo Games)

June 18

Pre-Show Charity Stream:
Super Mario 64 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par Biinny

Gameplay:
Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment) avec interview du développeur

Interviews :
Chris Avellone, auteur sur Fallout New Vegas et Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,
John Romero, créateur de Doom

June 24

Annonce :
Jeu encore non annoncé

Trailers:
Dreamscaper (Afterburner Studios)
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (Frogwares)

Bilan, il risque d’y avoir peu de choses à se mettre sous la dent pour les joueurs Switch mais les annonces peuvent révéler quelques surprises. Evidemment, on suivra tout ça sur PN.

bahascaux
L'idée de vouloir remplacer l'E3 était cool, mais au final c'est un bazar pas possible. Le but était de donner plus de visibilité à chaque projet, mais au final le fait qu'il y ait plusieurs évènements qui se croisent, avec des approches et des calendriers différents, risque d'avoir l'effet inverse.

