News Salon de jeux vidéo

Salon de jeux vidéo
IGN détaille son événement numérique : le IGN Summer of Gaming
Encore un événement qui viendra tenter de combler l’annulation des salons de jeux vidéo de 2020. Voici le programme de l’événement du site américain IGNNews
Les festivités commenceront par un événement qui prendra à peu de choses près le créneau de l’E3. IGN Expo se tiendra les 5, 8 et 9 juin et présentera des titres de CD Projekt Red, Blizzard ou encore THQ. Des événements auront cependant lieu jusqu’au 24 juin, histoire d’accompagner les joueurs jusqu’au début de l’été (un moindre mal quand on choisit comme nom le Summer of Gaming)
Voici le programme en images :
Resident Evil 3 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par Hazeblade
IGN Expo :
Jeu non annoncé (Funcom / The Outsiders) - Gameplay exclusif d’un titre non annoncé
Jeu non annonce (Merge Games) - Annonce exclusive
Révélation d’un jeu encore non annoncé - Trailer d’annonce
Trailers:
Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Nacon)
Gameplay:
Blankos Block Party (Mythical Games)
Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry)
Observer: System Redux (Bloober Team) - Version PS5/XBOX SERIES X
Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Soleil Games)
Spellbreak (Proletariat, Inc)
Fallout Series Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par TomatoAngus
PC Gaming Show
The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 1
Doom Eternal Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par Xamide
Upload VR Showcase
The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 3
IGN Expo jour 2:
Annonces :
Revival d’un classique encore non annoncé (Merge Games)
Jeu non annoncé (Fabraz)
Trailers:
Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios)
Dual Universe (Novaquark)
Pathfinder: Kingmaker (Deep Silver)
Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver)
XIII (Microids)
Previews:
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox) - Découverte du DLC “Bounty of Blood” avec Matt Cox
The Waylanders (Gato Studio)
Gameplay:
Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)
Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller)
Remnant: From the Ashes (Gunfire Games)
Interview:
David Hayter, doubleur originel de Solid Snake, parlera de Metal Gear.
Bloodborne - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par heyZeusHeresToast
IGN Expo jour 3:
Annonces :
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA / ATLUS)
Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games)
Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Works) - Annonce de personnage
Humble Bundle Indies Showcase
Stronghold: Warlords (Firefly Studios)
Gameplay:
Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - gameplay de l’alpha
Iron Oath (Humble Bundle)
New World (Amazon Game Studios)
Skater XL (Easy Day Studios)
Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures)
Total War: Troy (Creative Assembly)
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)
Previews:
Blue Fire (Graffiti Games/Robi Studios)
Humankind (SEGA)
Interview:
Brian Fargo parlera de la création de Blizzard, et de Wasteland 3.
Titanfall 2 - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par Bryonato
Stream de CD Projekt RED
EA Play LIVE
Gameplay:
Humankind (Amplitude Studios)
D’autres événements sont à prévoir
Avec Gary Whitta, Candice Patton, Simu Liu, Felicia Day, Shannon Woodward, Cliff Bleszinski, Matthew Mercer, Austin Creed, Michelle Zauner de Japanese Breakfast, Jessica Chobot, Lauren Lapkus, Naomi Kyle, the Merrell Twins, Andrea Rene, Alanah Pearce, Arin Hanson de Game Grumps
Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par Rubbertoe64
Annonce:
Annonce d’un jeu encore inconnu - Trailer d’annonce
Trailers:
Castlestorm 2 (Zen Studios)
Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment)
Gameplay:
Corepunk (Artificial Core)
Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic)
Mafia: Definitive Edition (Hangar 13)
Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic)
Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus (Kasedo Games)
Super Mario 64 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par Biinny
Gameplay:
Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment) avec interview du développeur
Interviews :
Chris Avellone, auteur sur Fallout New Vegas et Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,
John Romero, créateur de Doom
Jeu encore non annoncé
Trailers:
Dreamscaper (Afterburner Studios)
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (Frogwares)
Bilan, il risque d’y avoir peu de choses à se mettre sous la dent pour les joueurs Switch mais les annonces peuvent révéler quelques surprises. Evidemment, on suivra tout ça sur PN.
Voici le programme en images :
