News Salon de jeux vidéo

Les festivités commenceront par un événement qui prendra à peu de choses près le créneau de l’E3. IGN Expo se tiendra les 5, 8 et 9 juin et présentera des titres de CD Projekt Red, Blizzard ou encore THQ. Des événements auront cependant lieu jusqu’au 24 juin, histoire d’accompagner les joueurs jusqu’au début de l’été (un moindre mal quand on choisit comme nom le Summer of Gaming)Voici le programme en images :Lancement du Summer of GamingPre-show de charité contre le (la) COVID-19Resident Evil 3 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par HazebladeIGN Expo :Jeu non annoncé (Funcom / The Outsiders) - Gameplay exclusif d’un titre non annoncéJeu non annonce (Merge Games) - Annonce exclusiveRévélation d’un jeu encore non annoncé - Trailer d’annonceTrailers:Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Nacon)Gameplay:Blankos Block Party (Mythical Games)Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry)Observer: System Redux (Bloober Team) - Version PS5/XBOX SERIES XSamurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Soleil Games)Spellbreak (Proletariat, Inc)Pre-Show Charity StreamFallout Series Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par TomatoAngusPC Gaming ShowThe Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 1The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 2Pre-Show Charity StreamDoom Eternal Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par XamideUpload VR ShowcaseThe Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 3IGN Expo jour 2:Annonces :Revival d’un classique encore non annoncé (Merge Games)Jeu non annoncé (Fabraz)Trailers:Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios)Dual Universe (Novaquark)Pathfinder: Kingmaker (Deep Silver)Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver)XIII (Microids)Previews:Borderlands 3 (Gearbox) - Découverte du DLC “Bounty of Blood” avec Matt CoxThe Waylanders (Gato Studio)Gameplay:Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller)Remnant: From the Ashes (Gunfire Games)Interview:David Hayter, doubleur originel de Solid Snake, parlera de Metal Gear.Pre-Show Charity StreamBloodborne - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par heyZeusHeresToastIGN Expo jour 3:Annonces :13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA / ATLUS)Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games)Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Works) - Annonce de personnageHumble Bundle Indies ShowcaseStronghold: Warlords (Firefly Studios)Gameplay:Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - gameplay de l’alphaIron Oath (Humble Bundle)New World (Amazon Game Studios)Skater XL (Easy Day Studios)Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures)Total War: Troy (Creative Assembly)Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)Previews:Blue Fire (Graffiti Games/Robi Studios)Humankind (SEGA)Interview:Brian Fargo parlera de la création de Blizzard, et de Wasteland 3.Pre-Show Charity StreamTitanfall 2 - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par BryonatoStream de CD Projekt REDEA Play LIVEGameplay:Humankind (Amplitude Studios)D’autres événements sont à prévoirCharity Stream: Animal Crossing: Celebrity Island ToursAvec Gary Whitta, Candice Patton, Simu Liu, Felicia Day, Shannon Woodward, Cliff Bleszinski, Matthew Mercer, Austin Creed, Michelle Zauner de Japanese Breakfast, Jessica Chobot, Lauren Lapkus, Naomi Kyle, the Merrell Twins, Andrea Rene, Alanah Pearce, Arin Hanson de Game GrumpsPre-Show Charity StreamSpongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par Rubbertoe64Annonce:Annonce d’un jeu encore inconnu - Trailer d’annonceTrailers:Castlestorm 2 (Zen Studios)Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment)Gameplay:Corepunk (Artificial Core)Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic)Mafia: Definitive Edition (Hangar 13)Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic)Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus (Kasedo Games)Pre-Show Charity Stream:Super Mario 64 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - par BiinnyGameplay:Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment) avec interview du développeurInterviews :Chris Avellone, auteur sur Fallout New Vegas et Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,John Romero, créateur de DoomAnnonce :Jeu encore non annoncéTrailers:Dreamscaper (Afterburner Studios)Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (Frogwares)Bilan, il risque d’y avoir peu de choses à se mettre sous la dent pour les joueurs Switch mais les annonces peuvent révéler quelques surprises. Evidemment, on suivra tout ça sur PN.