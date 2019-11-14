  • Ma note
Exit the Gungeon Disponible sur Switch

News Exit the Gungeon (Switch)

Exit the Gungeon s'échappe de l'Apple Arcade vers les consoles

Le spin-off du très bon Enter the Gungeon abandonne son exclusivité Apple Arcade et s'apprête à débarquer sur consoles et PC.

News
Il y a quelques semaines, le développeur de Exit the Gungeon, Dodgeroll Games, avait annoncé sur Twitter que le jeu sortirait aussi sur consoles et PC

Si rien n'est encore officiellement dit pour la Switch, on voit mal l'éditeur se passer de la console de Nintendo d'autant que Enter the Gungeon a plutôt bien marché sur le Nintendo eShop. Depuis hier, le jeu dispose d'une fiche Steam et peut-être précommandé pour une sortie courant printemps 2020.

On peut donc espérer une annonce prochaine pour les consoles, et donc une confirmation pour la Switch. Et pour vous faire une idée du titre, voici son trailer de lancement :

Exit the Gungeon - Official Announcement Trailer | Apple Arcade25/01/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

