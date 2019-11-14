News Exit the Gungeon (Switch)
Exit the Gungeon s'échappe de l'Apple Arcade vers les consoles
Le spin-off du très bon Enter the Gungeon abandonne son exclusivité Apple Arcade et s'apprête à débarquer sur consoles et PC.News
Enter the Gungeon has surpassed three million copies sold and we're so thankful for the community's support!— Enter the Gungeon (@DodgeRollGames) 7 janvier 2020
Excited to release House of the Gundead to arcades and Exit the Gungeon on PC and consoles early this year!https://t.co/AHdRfzuVXw pic.twitter.com/mTgj7MzGvX
Si rien n'est encore officiellement dit pour la Switch, on voit mal l'éditeur se passer de la console de Nintendo d'autant que Enter the Gungeon a plutôt bien marché sur le Nintendo eShop. Depuis hier, le jeu dispose d'une fiche Steam et peut-être précommandé pour une sortie courant printemps 2020.
On peut donc espérer une annonce prochaine pour les consoles, et donc une confirmation pour la Switch. Et pour vous faire une idée du titre, voici son trailer de lancement :
Commentaires sur l'article
Cet article vous a intéressé ? Vous souhaitez réagir, engager une discussion ? Ecrivez simplement un commentaire.