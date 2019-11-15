  • Mon attente

Inertial Drift A paraître sur Switch

News Inertial Drift (Switch)

Dérapage contrôlé pour Inertial Drift dès le 7 août

Inspiré du manga Initial D, le jeu de course Inertial Drift fixe sa date à cet été et confirme sa sortie en boîte

News
Level 91 Entertainement a annoncé aujourd'hui que son jeu de Drift en un contre un sortira le 7 août sur Switch. Une version boîte sera également au rendez-vous, éditée par PQube
L'action d'Inertial Drift se déroule dans les années 90 d'un univers parallèle, plutôt rétrofuturiste... Le futur imaginé depuis les années 80 en quelque sorte.

Côté gameplay, il faudra maîtriser son véhicule à l'aide des deux sticks de la manette uniquement, ce qui promet donc une prise en main un peu particulière et innovante. Les développeurs ont prévu 16 voitures uniques et une vingtaine de circuits et du multijoueur en ligne ou en local.

Un mode solo sera également au rendez-vous, que Level 91 promet scénarisé. On imagine qu'il y aura forcément du Initial D dedans... Réponse durant l'été !

