News Inertial Drift (Switch)
Dérapage contrôlé pour Inertial Drift dès le 7 août
Inspiré du manga Initial D, le jeu de course Inertial Drift fixe sa date à cet été et confirme sa sortie en boîteNews
L'action d'Inertial Drift se déroule dans les années 90 d'un univers parallèle, plutôt rétrofuturiste... Le futur imaginé depuis les années 80 en quelque sorte.
Inertial Drift comes out August 7th!— Inertial Drift (@InertialDrift) May 5, 2020
We're also super pleased to announce that it will be getting a physical release for both Switch and PS4! https://t.co/zh82k5IbaS
Un mode solo sera également au rendez-vous, que Level 91 promet scénarisé. On imagine qu'il y aura forcément du Initial D dedans... Réponse durant l'été !
Experimenting with glowing skid trails for ghosts to make it easier to study and learn from their lines #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/uDtoZ1AtI5— Inertial Drift (@InertialDrift) May 3, 2020
Commentaires sur l'article
Cet article vous a intéressé ? Vous souhaitez réagir, engager une discussion ? Ecrivez simplement un commentaire.