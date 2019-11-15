News Inertial Drift (Switch)

Inertial Drift comes out August 7th!



We're also super pleased to announce that it will be getting a physical release for both Switch and PS4! https://t.co/zh82k5IbaS — Inertial Drift (@InertialDrift) May 5, 2020





Côté gameplay, il faudra maîtriser son véhicule à l'aide des deux sticks de la manette uniquement, ce qui promet donc une prise en main un peu particulière et innovante. Les développeurs ont prévu 16 voitures uniques et une vingtaine de circuits et du multijoueur en ligne ou en local.

Experimenting with glowing skid trails for ghosts to make it easier to study and learn from their lines #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/uDtoZ1AtI5 — Inertial Drift (@InertialDrift) May 3, 2020

Level 91 Entertainement a annoncé aujourd'hui que son jeu de Drift en un contre un sortira le 7 août sur Switch. Une version boîte sera également au rendez-vous, éditée par PQubeL'action d'Inertial Drift se déroule dans les années 90 d'un univers parallèle, plutôt rétrofuturiste... Le futur imaginé depuis les années 80 en quelque sorte.Un mode solo sera également au rendez-vous, que Level 91 promet scénarisé. On imagine qu'il y aura forcément du Initial D dedans... Réponse durant l'été !