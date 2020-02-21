News Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)

Victoire logique pour un titre qui a dominé les charts pendant cette année 2020 et qui fut le jeu du confinement sur Nintendo Switch. Animal Crossing : New Horizons va encore se vendre par palettes durant les fêtes, notamment de manière intégrée à des kits Switch Lite. Mais pour le reste, le milieu du gaming a quelque peu boudé le reste des propositions de Nintendo durant cette année. Animal Crossing : New Horizons reçoit donc le titre du jeu de l'année sur console Nintendo, mais pour le reste, les Golden Joysticks Award 2020 ont plutôt pioché dans les productions tournant sur les autres plateformes, avec en grand vainqueur dans de nombreuses catégories, le hit The Last of Us Part II, sur PS4. Un coup de chapeau à cette série qui va voir sa notoriété encore améliorée dans quelques temps, avec l'annonce par HBO et de Sony Picture télévision d'une déclinaison en série télévisée de la franchise.



The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 - LiveStream 25/11/2020 Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

Voici la liste des gagnants de cette édition 2020 des Golden Joysticks Award :





Best Storytelling: The Last of Us Part II

Best Multiplayer Game: Fall Guys

Best Visual Design: The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Expansion: No Man’s Sky: Origins

Mobile Game of the Year: Lego Builder’s Journey

Best Audio: The Last of Us Part II

Best Indie Game: Hades

Still Playing: Minecraft

Studio of the Year: Naughty Dog

Esports Game of the Year: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Best New Streamer / Broadcaster: iamBrandon

Best Family Game: Fall Guys

Best Gaming Community: Minecraft

Best Performer: Sandra Saad (Critics Choice)

Breakthrough Award: Among Us (Critics Choice)

Hall of Fame: Team17 / Worms (Critics Choice)

PC Game of the Year: Death Stranding

Best Gaming Hardware: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

PlayStation Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II

Xbox Game of the Year: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Nintendo Game of the Year: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Most Wanted Game: The next God of War game

Critics Choice Award: Hades (Critics Choice)

Ultimate Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II



Animal Crossing: New Horizons - La mise à jour d'hiver arrive le 19 novembre ! (Nintendo Switch) 25/11/2020 Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube

En attendant, Animal Crossing a revêtu son manteau d'hiver via la récente mise à jour du 19 novembre. N'oubliez pas d'aller faire un tour sur l'île officielle de Nintendo en tapant le code suivant :



L'île officielle de Nintendo dans #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons est maintenant ouverte !



Pour la visiter, endormez-vous sur n'importe quel lit de votre maison et donnez le code suivant à Serena :



DA-6382-1459-4417 pic.twitter.com/FdjX4LGQ3f — Nintendo France (@NintendoFrance) November 23, 2020

On rappelle que demain 26 novembre, c'est la Thanksgiving aux US et que Nintendo a fait bloquer cette journée (et Noël) pour les petits malins qui auraient voulu faire un saut en avance en modifiant la date de leur console. Si vous faites la manipulation, ce sera une journée normale. Avouez qu'on peut patienter jusqu'à demain pour pouvoir obtenir les objets spéciaux.





