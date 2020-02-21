News Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)

  • Ma note
Animal Crossing New Horizons reçoit le titre de jeu de l'année sur console Nintendo lors des Golden Joystick Awards 2020

Fin du suspens, si on pouvait encore en douter, Animal Crossing continue à faire son plein de prix sur la plateforme Nintendo. Mais il reste bien le seul titre du constructeur a brillé car Nintendo n'était tout simplement pas représenté dans toutes les autres catégories. Le grand champion est The Last Of Us Part II sur PS4.

Victoire logique pour un titre qui a dominé les charts pendant cette année 2020 et qui fut le jeu du confinement sur Nintendo Switch. Animal Crossing : New Horizons va encore se vendre par palettes durant les fêtes, notamment de manière intégrée à des kits Switch Lite. Mais pour le reste, le milieu du gaming a quelque peu boudé le reste des propositions de Nintendo durant cette année. Animal Crossing : New Horizons reçoit donc le titre du jeu de l'année sur console Nintendo, mais pour le reste, les Golden Joysticks Award 2020 ont plutôt pioché dans les productions tournant sur les autres plateformes, avec en grand vainqueur dans de nombreuses catégories, le hit The Last of Us Part II, sur PS4. Un coup de chapeau à cette série qui va voir sa notoriété encore améliorée dans quelques temps, avec l'annonce par HBO et de Sony Picture télévision d'une déclinaison en série télévisée de la franchise.

Voici la liste des gagnants de cette édition 2020 des Golden Joysticks Award :

Best Storytelling: The Last of Us Part II
Best Multiplayer Game: Fall Guys
Best Visual Design: The Last of Us Part II
Best Game Expansion: No Man’s Sky: Origins
Mobile Game of the Year: Lego Builder’s Journey
Best Audio: The Last of Us Part II
Best Indie Game: Hades
Still Playing: Minecraft
Studio of the Year: Naughty Dog
Esports Game of the Year: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Best New Streamer / Broadcaster: iamBrandon
Best Family Game: Fall Guys
Best Gaming Community: Minecraft
Best Performer: Sandra Saad (Critics Choice)
Breakthrough Award: Among Us (Critics Choice)
Hall of Fame: Team17 / Worms (Critics Choice)
PC Game of the Year: Death Stranding
Best Gaming Hardware: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
PlayStation Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II
Xbox Game of the Year: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Nintendo Game of the Year: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Most Wanted Game: The next God of War game
Critics Choice Award: Hades (Critics Choice)
Ultimate Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - La mise à jour d'hiver arrive le 19 novembre ! (Nintendo Switch)25/11/2020

Retrouvez la vidéo sur YouTube
En attendant, Animal Crossing a revêtu son manteau d'hiver via la récente mise à jour du 19 novembre. N'oubliez pas d'aller faire un tour sur l'île officielle de Nintendo en tapant le code suivant :
On rappelle que demain 26 novembre, c'est la Thanksgiving aux US et que Nintendo a fait bloquer cette journée (et Noël) pour les petits malins qui auraient voulu faire un saut en avance en modifiant la date de leur console. Si vous faites la manipulation, ce sera une journée normale. Avouez qu'on peut patienter jusqu'à demain pour pouvoir obtenir les objets spéciaux.

