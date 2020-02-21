News Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
Animal Crossing New Horizons reçoit le titre de jeu de l'année sur console Nintendo lors des Golden Joystick Awards 2020
Fin du suspens, si on pouvait encore en douter, Animal Crossing continue à faire son plein de prix sur la plateforme Nintendo. Mais il reste bien le seul titre du constructeur a brillé car Nintendo n'était tout simplement pas représenté dans toutes les autres catégories. Le grand champion est The Last Of Us Part II sur PS4.News
Best Storytelling: The Last of Us Part II
Best Multiplayer Game: Fall Guys
Best Visual Design: The Last of Us Part II
Best Game Expansion: No Man’s Sky: Origins
Mobile Game of the Year: Lego Builder’s Journey
Best Audio: The Last of Us Part II
Best Indie Game: Hades
Still Playing: Minecraft
Studio of the Year: Naughty Dog
Esports Game of the Year: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Best New Streamer / Broadcaster: iamBrandon
Best Family Game: Fall Guys
Best Gaming Community: Minecraft
Best Performer: Sandra Saad (Critics Choice)
Breakthrough Award: Among Us (Critics Choice)
Hall of Fame: Team17 / Worms (Critics Choice)
PC Game of the Year: Death Stranding
Best Gaming Hardware: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
PlayStation Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II
Xbox Game of the Year: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Nintendo Game of the Year: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Most Wanted Game: The next God of War game
Critics Choice Award: Hades (Critics Choice)
Ultimate Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - La mise à jour d'hiver arrive le 19 novembre ! (Nintendo Switch)25/11/2020
L'île officielle de Nintendo dans #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons est maintenant ouverte !— Nintendo France (@NintendoFrance) November 23, 2020
Pour la visiter, endormez-vous sur n'importe quel lit de votre maison et donnez le code suivant à Serena :
DA-6382-1459-4417 pic.twitter.com/FdjX4LGQ3f
